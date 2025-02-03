Children Biathlon: Bagnod bronzo nell’inseguimento in Valdidentro

Si è conclusa, ieri, con la disputa dell’inseguimento ad aria compressa, la due giorni dei Campionati italiani Allievi e Ragazzi di Biathlon e, in quest’ultima categoria, Jacqueline Bagnod conquista un posto sul podio, ma è anche un’ottima prestazione di squadra, con ben sette atlete nelle migliori trenta della classifica.
Categoria Ragazzi * 4 km f / 5 km m – CIRag Ins. ac – Medaglia di bronzo a Jacqueline Bagnod (Torgnon 2.0; 32’35”4; 0 0 0) preceduta dal duo altoatesino Mia Pedevilla (31’24”2; 0
0 0) e Lia Rainer (32’19”7; 1 1 1). Al 15° posto Amélie Vergeron (Gs Godioz); 17° Maelys Cortese (Torgnon 2.0); 19° Coralie Jeantet (Gs Godioz); 21° Sveva Torgneur (Sc Bionaz Oyace); 29° e 30° Cecilia Zhara Buda e Aimée Brunod (Sc Granta Parey); 38° e 39° Aicha Montrosset e Nicole Desandré (Sc Bionaz Oyace). Nei maschi, vittoria dell’altoatesino Ivan Willet (34’57”9; 0 1 1). In 7° posizione Noah Desayeux (Sc Amis de Verrayes; 36’13”6; 3 0 0); 19° Samuel Navillod (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 22° Simone Goi (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 26° Xavier Brunod (Torgnon 2.0); 40° Kilian Gallet (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 43° e 44° Clement Piccot (Gs Godioz) e Paolo Bosonin (Sc Champorcher); 47° e 48° Gabriele Pession (Sc Amis de Verrayes) e Elia Pinet (Sc Champorcher).
Categoria Allievi * 5 km f / 6 km m – CIAll Ins. ac – Doppietta cuneese al femminile e oro a Cloe Giordano (36’04”4; 0 0 1 0). In 9° posizione Sophie Bonin (Gs Godioz; 39’49”9; 0
0 2 0); 16° Benedetta Chieno (Sc Champorcher); 26° Nicole Imperial (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 40° Chloé Serra (Sc Granta Parey); dal 43° e 45° posto Elodie Truc e Martina Tiraboschi (Gs Godioz) e Elody Vittaz (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 54° Linda Laura Pinet (Sc Champorcher); 56° Corinne Balme (Torgnon 2.0). Al maschile si conferma il valtellinese Nicolò Pedranzini (37’09”1; 0 1 1 1). Al 9° post Thierry Gallet (Sc Amis de Verrayes; 40’45”8; 0 1 1 0); 28° Marc Burgay (Sc Brusson); 34° e 35° Simone Pession (Sc Amis de Verrayes) e Hervé Martin (Sc Granta Parey); 42° e 43° Niccolò Bertino (Sc Champorcher) e Thierry Cretier (Sc Amis de Verrayes); 48° Thierry Gens (Sc Brusson); 53° Davide Andreo (Gs Godioz); 64° Emil Dandres (Sc Granta Parey).