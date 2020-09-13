 / GOLF

13 settembre 2020

Golf: All'arsanieres in 36 per conquistare il trofeo Les Bieres du Gand Saint Bernard

Da sn: Succi Andrea, Berlier Annamaria, Colombo Mariella, Savoye René, Scopacasa Domenico, Martellini Armando, Cuneaz Susy, Bottoglia Gabriele, Biancardi Giorgio, Bottoglia Lorenzo

Il Golf Club Aosta Arsanières ha ospitato il "Trofeo Les Bières du Grand Saint Bernard. Gara individuale 18 buche Stableford 3 categorie. Ottima giornata di sole in compagnia.

Files:
 ARSA Premiati (2.9 kB)
 Classificalordo generale (4.4 kB)
 Classificanetto 1acat (3.1 kB)
 Classificanetto 2acat (3.0 kB)
 Classificanetto 3acat (2.7 kB)

