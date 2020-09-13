Il Golf Club Aosta Arsanières ha ospitato il "Trofeo Les Bières du Grand Saint Bernard. Gara individuale 18 buche Stableford 3 categorie. Ottima giornata di sole in compagnia.
GOLF | 13 settembre 2020, 17:27
Golf: All'arsanieres in 36 per conquistare il trofeo Les Bieres du Gand Saint Bernard
Il Golf Club Aosta Arsanières ha ospitato il "Trofeo Les Bières du Grand Saint Bernard. Gara individuale 18 buche Stableford 3 categorie. Ottima giornata di sole in compagnia.
