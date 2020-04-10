Il Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d’Aosta da appuntamento al 2021

La 57esima edizione della corsa, in calendario dal 14 al 19 luglio prossimi, è stata rinviata al prossimo anno. Infatti sono troppe, al momento, le incognite relative all’emergenza sanitaria Covid-19 che non permettono agli organizzatori della Società Ciclistica Valdostana di poter procedere con l’organizzazione dell’evento. Di qui la decisione di fermarsi, anche se a malincuore, viste anche le tante difficoltà – e le poche certezze – di una ricollocazione nel calendario internazionale. “Avevamo individuato tutte le sedi di tappa, tra Valle d’Aosta e Alta Savoia, per realizzare una cinquantasettesima edizione del Petit Tour all’altezza della sua storia. – dice il presidente Riccardo Moret – Purtroppo, però, la pandemia che il mondo sta affrontando ci obbliga a fermarci. Prima di prendere questa sofferta decisione abbiamo aspettato, nella speranza di vedere presto la fine di questo incubo. Ora le priorità sono giustamente altre: noi, dal canto nostro, non possiamo che sperare che questa emergenza possa finire al più presto e che anche il mondo del ciclismo torni alla normalità in fretta. Quanto a noi, aspettiamo i migliori Under 23 sulle strade del Giro della Valle d’Aosta nel luglio del 2021”. L’edizione 2020 del Petit Tour avrebbe avuto come sede di tappa i Comuni di Saint-Gervais-Mont Blanc (Francia), Aosta , Hône, Bard, Fénis, Pollein e Valtournenche. “Vogliamo dire grazie alle Amministrazioni che avevano sposato il nostro progetto – conclude Riccardo Moret – e anche a tutti gli sponsors che ci avevano accordato la loro fiducia. A loro un arrivederci al 2021, per ripartire più forti di prima!”. FRA

Le Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta donne rendez-vous au 2021. La 57e édition de la course, prévue du 14 au 19 juillet, a été reportée à l'année prochaine. Il y a actuellement trop de facteurs inconnus liés à l'urgence sanitaire Covid-19 qui ne permettent pas aux organisateurs de la Società Ciclistica Valdostana de pouvoir procéder à l'organisation de l'événement. Donc la décision d'arrêter, bien qu'à contrecœur, compte tenu des nombreuses difficultés - et des rares certitudes - d'une relocalisation à l'intérieur du calendrier international. "Nous avions identifié tous les lieux d'étape, entre le Val d'Aoste et la Haute Savoie, pour réaliser une cinquante-septième édition du Petit Tour à la hauteur de son histoire. - dit le président Riccardo Moret - Malheureusement, cependant, la pandémie à laquelle le monde est confronté nous oblige à arrêter. Avant de prendre cette douloureuse décision, nous avons attendu, espérant voir bientôt la fin de ce cauchemar. Or, les priorités sont à juste titre différentes: nous ne pouvons que nous attendre à ce que cette urgence se termine bientôt et que le monde du cyclisme revienne lui aussi rapidement à la normale. Quant à nous, nous attendons les meilleurs des moins de 23 ans sur les routes du Tour du Val d'Aoste en juillet 2021 ". L'édition 2020 du Petit Tour aurait eu comme villes d'étape les Communes de Saint-Gervais-Mont Blanc (France) Aoste, Hône, Bard, Fénis, Pollein et Valtournenche. «Nous tenons à remercier les administrations qui ont épousé notre projet - conclut Riccardo Moret - ainsi que tous les sponsors qui nous ont fait confiance. Au revoir à l'année prochaine, pour commencer plus fort qu'avant! ". ENG

The Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta is postponed to 2021. The 57th edition of the race, that was meant to happen this July between 14th and 19th, had to be rescheduled for next year. At the moment there is too much guesswork related to the state of health emergency caused by Covid-19 which leaves Società Ciclistica Valdostana organizers unable to proceed with the planning of the event. In the light of amplified difficulties and very little positive assurances, it has been decided with a heavy heart to change the date of the event.

“All the stages between Aosta Valley and Upper Savoy have been pinpointed and ready for the 57th edition of the historical Petit Tour - shares with us Riccardo Moret, the chairman of the Società Ciclistica Valdostana - But unfortunately, the pandemic which the whole world is facing right now forces us to cancel the event. We kept putting this hard decision off, waiting in hope that this nightmare would finish soon. Now it’s clear that priorities have to be reevaluated accordingly: on our part, we can only hope that this state of emergency can finish as soon as possible and that the cycling world will quickly come back to normal. As for us, we are awaiting the Under 23 champions on the roads at Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta in July 2021”.

The 2020 edition of the Petit Tour was to be hosted in the French community of Saint-Gervais-Mont Blanc, as well as in Aosta, Hône, Bard, Fénis, Pollein, and Valtournenche (across the Italian border). “We would like to thank the management for their commitment to our project - sums up Riccardo Moret - huge thanks also go to all the sponsors for having their faith in us. We will meet in 2021 for a brand new start, stronger than before!”.