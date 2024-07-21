Jarno Widar (Lotto Dstny) è il trionfatore del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc

FRA

Jarno Widar (Lotto Dstny) is the winner of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. The young Belgian, despite a difficult start to the stage in the rain, managed to recover and finish the stage from Valtournenche to Cervinia in third position, behind the winner Pablo Torres (Team UAE Emirates) and the Kazakh Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan), thus winning the CVA yellow jersey. In the general classification, Widar finishes four minutes ahead of Ilkhan Dostiyev, winner of the first stage in Passy, and the Italian Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). The final awards of the race also salute the white jersey of the young Cervino Ski Paradise, again by Jarno Widar, the blue points jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta of Ilkhan Dostiyev, the polka-dotted jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the climbers of Guillermo Martinez Huerta (Q3. 65 Cycling) and the red jersey Haute Savoie le Département of Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). The special prizes of this sixtieth edition of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta were finally awarded to Arkea B&B Hotels as best team, to Samuele Privitera (Hagens Berman Jayco) the Panathlon Valle d'Aosta prize for Fair Play and to Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) the award for the best feat named in memory of Nino Ramires and Vasco Sarto, historic figures of the Aosta Valley race who recently passed away.