Jarno Widar (Lotto Dstny) è il trionfatore del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc

Il giovane belga, nonostante un difficile avvio di tappa sotto la pioggia, riesce a rimontare e a concludere la frazione da Valtournenche a Cervinia in terza posizione, alle spalle del vincitore Pablo Torres (Team UAE Emirates) e del kazako Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan), aggiudicandosi così la maglia gialla CVA. In classifica generale, Widar chiude con quattro minuti di vantaggio su Ilkhan Dostiyev, vincitore della prima tappa a Passy, e sull'italiano Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). Le premiazioni finali della corsa salutano anche la maglia bianca dei giovani Cervino Ski Paradise, sempre di Jarno Widar, la maglia blu a punti Regione Valle d'Aosta di Ilkhan Dostiyev, la maglia a pois Eaux Valdotaines degli scalatori di Guillermo Martinez Huerta (Q3.65 Cycling) e quella rossa Haute Savoie le Département degli sprint di Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). I premi speciali di questa sessantesima edizione del Giro della Valle d'Aosta sono stati infine assegnati alla Arkea B&B Hotels come miglior squadra, a Samuele Privitera (Hagens Berman Jayco) il premio Panathlon Valle d'Aosta per il Fair Play e a Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) il premio per la migliore impresa intitolato alla memoria di Nino Ramires e Vasco Sarto, storiche figure della corsa valdostana recentemente deceduti.
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/it/percorso-2024/<wbr></wbr>valtournenche-breuil-cervinia
FRA
Jarno Widar (Lotto Dstny) est le vainqueur du 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. Le jeune belge, malgré un début d'étape difficile sous la pluie, a réussi à récupérer et à terminer l'étape Valtournenche - Cervinia en troisième position, derrière le vainqueur Pablo Torres (Team UAE Emirates) et le kazakh Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan), remportant ainsi le maillot jaune CVA. Au classement général, Widar termine quatre minutes devant Ilkhan Dostiyev, vainqueur de la première étape à Passy, et l'italien Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). La remise des prix finale de la course salue également le maillot blanc des jeunes Cervino Ski Paradise, toujours de Jarno Widar, le maillot bleu par points Regione Valle d'Aosta d'Ilkhan Dostiyev, le maillot à pois Eaux Valdotaines des grimpeurs de Guillermo Martinez Huerta (Q3. 65 Cyclisme) et le maillot rouge Haute Savoie le Département des Sprint Catch de Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). Les prix spéciaux de cette soixantième édition du Giro della Valle d'Aosta ont finalement été décernés à Arkea B&B Hotels comme meilleure équipe, à Samuele Privitera (Hagens Berman Jayco) le prix Panathlon Val d'Aoste du Fair Play et à Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ), le prix du meilleur exploit, dédiè à Nino Ramires et de Vasco Sarto, figures historiques de la course valdôtaine récemment décédées.
ENG
Jarno Widar (Lotto Dstny) is the winner of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. The young Belgian, despite a difficult start to the stage in the rain, managed to recover and finish the stage from Valtournenche to Cervinia in third position, behind the winner Pablo Torres (Team UAE Emirates) and the Kazakh Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan), thus winning the CVA yellow jersey. In the general classification, Widar finishes four minutes ahead of Ilkhan Dostiyev, winner of the first stage in Passy, and the Italian Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). The final awards of the race also salute the white jersey of the young Cervino Ski Paradise, again by Jarno Widar, the blue points jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta of Ilkhan Dostiyev, the polka-dotted jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the climbers of Guillermo Martinez Huerta (Q3. 65 Cycling) and the red jersey Haute Savoie le Département of Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). The special prizes of this sixtieth edition of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta were finally awarded to Arkea B&B Hotels as best team, to Samuele Privitera (Hagens Berman Jayco) the Panathlon Valle d'Aosta prize for Fair Play and to Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) the award for the best feat named in memory of Nino Ramires and Vasco Sarto, historic figures of the Aosta Valley race who recently passed away.
