Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) e Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes) sono i giganti della terza tappa del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc in programma su 128 chilometri da Sarre a Pré Saint Didier Verrand. Il portacolori della Groupama FDJ, infatti, dopo una lunga fuga iniziata sulle prime rampe del GPM di Verrogne, riesce a staccare nella discesa del Colle San Carlo il colombiano Martinez Huertas Guillermo (Q36.5 Cycling Team) e, resistendo sull'ascesa finale di Verrand, si impone sul traguardo finale per pochi secondi. L'italiano Ludovico Crescioli, invece, grazie al suo quarto posto di tappa alle spalle di uno scatenato Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny), conquista la maglia gialla CVA proprio davanti al corridore belga. Dopo aver ceduto sulle rampe finali del Colle San Carlo, invece, l'ex leader della classifica generale Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) retrocede in tredicesima posizione. Anche la maglia azzurra a punti Valle d'Aosta va sulle spalle di Crescioli, mentre la bianca dei giovani Cervino Ski Paradise rimane a Wydar, così come la rossa degli sprint Haute Savoye le Département resta a Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). La maglia a pois degli scalatori Eaux Valdotaines va invece a Martinez Huertas Guillermo, primo oggi sui GPM di Verrogne e del Colle San Carlo.
FRA
Al link seguente potrete rivivere la diretta streaming della corsa e trovare le classifiche e le foto della terza tappa:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/it/percorso-2024/<wbr></wbr>sarre-pre-saint-didier-verrand
Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) et Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes) sont les géants de la troisième étape du 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc prévue sur 128 kilomètres de Sarre à Pré Saint Didier Verrand. Le coureur de la Groupama FDJ, en effet, après une longue échappée débutée sur les premières rampes du GPM de Verrogne, a réussi à dépasser le Colombien Martinez Huertas Guillermo (Q36.5 Cycling Team) dans la descente du Colle San Carlo et, résistant lors de l'ascension finale du Verrand, s'impose sur la ligne d'arrivée finale. L'Italien Ludovico Crescioli, cependant, grâce à sa quatrième place dans l'étape derrière un Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny), a remporté le maillot jaune CVA juste devant le coureur belge. Après avoir échoué dans les rampes finales du Colle San Carlo, l'ancien leader du classement général Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) est relégué à la treizième position. Le maillot bleu par points Valle d'Aosta repose également sur les épaules de Crescioli, tandis que le blanc des jeunes Cervino Ski Paradise reste à Wydar, tout comme le rouge des sprints Haute Savoye le Département reste à Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). Le maillot à pois des grimpeurs Eaux Valdotaines revient à Martinez Huertas Guillermo, premier aujourd'hui sur les GPM de Verrogne et Colle San Carlo.
Au lien suivant vous pourrez revivre le streaming de la course et trouver les classements et les photos de la troisième étape:
ENG
Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) and Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes) are the giants of the third stage of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc scheduled for 128 kilometers from Sarre to Pré Saint Didier Verrand. The Groupama FDJ standard bearer, in fact, after a long escape that began on the first ramps of the GPM of Verrogne, managed to overtake the Colombian Martinez Huertas Guillermo (Q36.5 Cycling Team) on the descent of Colle San Carlo and, resisting on the final ascent of Verrand, prevails on the final finish line by a few seconds. The Italian Ludovico Crescioli, however, thanks to his fourth place in the stage behind a Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny), won the CVA yellow jersey just ahead of the Belgian rider. After failing on the final ramps of Colle San Carlo, former general classification leader Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) relegates to thirteenth position. The blue jersey Valle d'Aosta also goes on the shoulders of Crescioli, while the white of the young Cervino Ski Paradise remains in Wydar, just as the red Haute Savoye le Département remains with Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). The polka dot jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the climbers goes to Martinez Huertas Guillermo, first today on the GPMs of Verrogne and Colle San Carlo.
At the following link you can relive the live streaming of the race and find the rankings and photo collection of the third stage:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/en/route-2024/<wbr></wbr>sarre-pre-saint-didier-verrand