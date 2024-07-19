Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) e Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes) sono i giganti della terza tappa del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc

FRA

Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) and Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes) are the giants of the third stage of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc scheduled for 128 kilometers from Sarre to Pré Saint Didier Verrand. The Groupama FDJ standard bearer, in fact, after a long escape that began on the first ramps of the GPM of Verrogne, managed to overtake the Colombian Martinez Huertas Guillermo (Q36.5 Cycling Team) on the descent of Colle San Carlo and, resisting on the final ascent of Verrand, prevails on the final finish line by a few seconds. The Italian Ludovico Crescioli, however, thanks to his fourth place in the stage behind a Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny), won the CVA yellow jersey just ahead of the Belgian rider. After failing on the final ramps of Colle San Carlo, former general classification leader Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) relegates to thirteenth position. The blue jersey Valle d'Aosta also goes on the shoulders of Crescioli, while the white of the young Cervino Ski Paradise remains in Wydar, just as the red Haute Savoye le Département remains with Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera). The polka dot jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the climbers goes to Martinez Huertas Guillermo, first today on the GPMs of Verrogne and Colle San Carlo.