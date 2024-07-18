Parla italiano la seconda tappa del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc grazie alla vittoria allo sprint di Federico Biagini (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizané), davanti al campione nazionale Edoardo Zamperini (Squadra Nazionale Italiana) e Diego Bracalente (Team MBH Bank Colpack Ballan). I tre italiani emergono, sul traguardo di Borgofranco d'Ivrea, da un gruppo ridotto di attaccanti che si era avvantaggiato nella seconda parte della frazione odierna che aveva preso il via da Verrès. Il gruppo, guidato dalla Astana Qazaqstan e dalla Wanty Re Uz Technord, è rimasto a controllare, rinvenendo nel finale di corsa e giungendo a una decina di secondi dal vincitore. La maglia gialla CVA rimane così sulle spalle di Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Kazaqstan) così come quella azzurra Regione Valle d'Aosta a punti e come quella a pois Eaux Valdotaines dei GPM. Il belga Jarno Wydar, invece, rimane con la maglia bianca Cervino Ski Paradise dei giovani, mentre Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera) strappa la maglia maglia rossa Haute Savoie le Département degli sprint catch al vincitore di tappa Biagini.
Al link seguente potrete rivivere la diretta streaming della corsa e trovare le classifiche e le foto della seconda tappa::
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/it/percorso-2024/<wbr></wbr>verres-borgofranco-di-ivrea
La deuxième étape du 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc parle italien grâce à la victoire au sprint de Federico Biagini (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizané), devant le champion national Edoardo Zamperini (Squadra Nazionale Italiana) et Diego Bracalente (Team MBH Bank Colpack Ballan). Les trois Italiens émergent, à l'arrivée de Borgofranco d'Ivrea, d'un petit groupe d'attaquants qui avaient pris l'avantage dans la deuxième partie de l'étape du jour depuis le départ de Verrès. Le groupe, emmené par Astana Qazaqstan et Wanty Re Uz Technord, est resté aux commandes, récupérant pendant le final et arrivant à dix secondes du vainqueur. Le maillot jaune CVA reste ainsi sur les épaules d'Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Kazaqstan) tout comme le bleu de la Regione Valle d'Aosta par points et celui à pois Eaux Valdotaines pour le GPM. Le Belge Jarno Wydar reste cependant avec le maillot blanc des jeunes Cervino Ski Paradise, tandis que Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera) prend le maillot rouge Haute Savoie le Département des sprint qui appartenait au vainqueur de l'étape Biagini.
Au lien suivant vous pourrez revivre le streaming de la course et trouver les classements et les photos de la deuxième étape:
The second stage of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc spoke Italian thanks to the sprint victory of Federico Biagini (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizané), ahead of national champion Edoardo Zamperini (Squadra Nazionale Italiana) and Diego Bracalente (Team MBH Bank Colpack Ballan). The three Italians emerged, on the finish line in Borgofranco d'Ivrea, from a small group of attackers who had gained an advantage in the second part of today's stage that started in Verrès. The group, lead by Astana Qazaqstan and Wanty Re Uz Technord, remained in control, recovering in the final part of the race and arriving about ten seconds from the winner. The yellow jersey CVA remains on the shoulders of Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Kazaqstan) as does the blue jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta and the polka dot jersey Eaux Valdotaines GPM jersey. Belgian Jarno Wydar, on the other hand, remains with the white Cervino Ski Paradise jersey for young riders, while Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera) snatches the red Haute Savoie le Département sprint catch jersey from stage winner Biagini.
At the following link you can relive the live streaming of the race and find the rankings and photo collection of the second stage:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/en/route-2024/<wbr></wbr>verres-borgofranco-di-ivrea