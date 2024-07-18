Parla italiano la seconda tappa del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc

The second stage of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc spoke Italian thanks to the sprint victory of Federico Biagini (VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizané), ahead of national champion Edoardo Zamperini (Squadra Nazionale Italiana) and Diego Bracalente (Team MBH Bank Colpack Ballan). The three Italians emerged, on the finish line in Borgofranco d'Ivrea, from a small group of attackers who had gained an advantage in the second part of today's stage that started in Verrès. The group, lead by Astana Qazaqstan and Wanty Re Uz Technord, remained in control, recovering in the final part of the race and arriving about ten seconds from the winner. The yellow jersey CVA remains on the shoulders of Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Kazaqstan) as does the blue jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta and the polka dot jersey Eaux Valdotaines GPM jersey. Belgian Jarno Wydar, on the other hand, remains with the white Cervino Ski Paradise jersey for young riders, while Tommaso Dati (Biesse Carrera) snatches the red Haute Savoie le Département sprint catch jersey from stage winner Biagini.