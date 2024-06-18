Ciclismo: Tutto pronto per il Tour della Valle d'Aosta

28 squadre, provenienti da 13 nazioni, in rappresentanza di 4 continenti: da qui, dopo cinque giorni di gara, usciranno i protagonisti del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, presentato lunedì 17 giugno a Châtillon presso l'auditorium della CVA Spa.
La Società Ciclistica Valdostana ha così avuto modo di presentare la storica sessantesima edizione della sua corsa a tappe, non prima di aver commossamente e doverosamente ricordato due dei suoi patron storici come Nino Ramires e Vasco Sarto, entrambi recentemente scomparsi a pochi giorni di distanza tra di loro.
Anche nel loro ricordo, dunque, si correrà dal 17 al 21 luglio, con cinque tappe a cavallo tra Francia, Valle d'Aosta e Piemonte, per un totale di 559 chilometri e 13.000 metri di dislivello.
Si partirà mercoledì 17 luglio dalla Francia con la tappa Saint Gervais Mont Blanc - Passy, frazione breve (40 chilometri) con circuito sulle strade che ospiteranno i Campionati del Mondo di ciclismo nel 2027 e arrivo in salita a Plaine Joux. Il giorno successivo, giovedì 18 luglio, partenza in Valle d'Aosta da Verrès e arrivo in Piemonte a Borgofranco d'Ivrea dopo 127 chilometri. La terza tappa, venerdì 19 luglio, sarà la Sarre - Pré Saint Didier, 129 chilometri di lunghezza con le salite di Verrogne, del Colle San Carlo e l'arrivo in salita al Verrand. Sabato 20 luglio, quindi, sarà la volta della frazione Saint Vincent - Ayas (Champoluc), "tappone" da 163 chilometri ricco di salite (Payé, Perloz, Col d'Arlaz, Col Tzecore e Col de Joux). Giornata conclusiva, quindi, con la collaudata frazione Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia di 95 chilometri e il Col Saint Pantaléon da scalare prima dell'ascesa finale verso il Breuil.
A fare da "padrino" alla manifestazione e a svelare i dettagli delle tappe ci ha pensato un campione come Claudio Chiappucci, anch'egli protagonista in gioventù sulle strade del Giro della Valle d'Aosta (terzo nella classifica finale del 1984).
Riflettori puntati, poi, sulle maglie, realizzate dalla Velo+, che contraddistingueranno i leaders delle varie classifiche in corsa: la Maglia Gialla CVA per la classifica generale, la Maglia Bianca/Blu a pois Eaux Valdotaines per i gran premi della montagna, la Maglia Blu Regione Valle d'Aosta per la classifica a punti, la Maglia Rossa/Bianca Conseil Départemental Haute Savoie per gli sprint catch e la Maglia Bianca Cervino Ski Paradise per i corridori Under 20.
Anche per questa edizione del Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc è riconfermata la diretta streaming di tutte le tappe, coordinata dalla regia di Radio Proposta.
A chiusura della serata, è stato presentato il volume scritto da Cesare Cossavella e Paolo Ghiggio che racconta con immagini inedite, ricordi e aneddoti i sessant'anni di storia della corsa dilettantistica più longeva al mondo.
28 équipes, venues de 13 nations, représentant 4 continents : d'ici, après cinq jours de course, viendront les protagonistes du 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, présenté lundi 17 juin à l'auditorium CVA Spa de Châtillon.
La Società Ciclistica Valdostana a ainsi eu l'occasion de présenter la soixantième édition de sa course par étapes, non sans avoir rendu hommage à deux de ses mécènes historiques tels que Nino Ramires et Vasco Sarto, tous deux récemment décédés.
C'est donc également en leur mémoire que la course se déroulera du 17 au 21 juillet, avec cinq étapes entre la France, la Vallée d'Aoste et le Piémont, pour un total de 559 kilomètres et 13 000 mètres de dénivelé.
On partira mercredi 17 juillet en France avec l'étape Saint Gervais Mont Blanc - Passy, une fraction courte (40 kilomètres) avec un circuit sur les routes qui accueilleront les Championnats du Monde de cyclisme en 2027 et une arrivée en montée à Plaine Joux. Le lendemain, jeudi 18 juillet, départ dans la Vallée d'Aoste à Verrès et arrivée dans le Piémont à Borgofranco d'Ivrea après 127 kilomètres. La troisième étape, vendredi 19 juillet, sera la Sarre - Pré Saint Didier, 129 kilomètres avec les GPM de Verrogne, du Colle San Carlo et l'arrivée en montée à Verrand. Samedi 20 juillet, il'y aura la fraction Saint Vincent - Ayas (Champoluc), étape de 163 kilomètres riche de montées (Payé, Perloz, Col d'Arlaz, Col Tzecore et Col de Joux). Dernière journée donc avec la fraction Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia de 95 kilomètres et le Col Saint Pantaléon à gravir avant la montée finale vers le Breuil.
Le "parrain" de l'événement a été un champion comme Claudio Chiappucci, qui a également été un protagoniste dans sa jeunesse sur les routes du Giro della Valle d'Aosta (troisième au classement final en 1984). .
A l'honneur, ensuite, les maillots, confectionnés par Velo+, qui distingueront les leaders des différents classements de la course: le Maillot Jaune CVA pour le classement général, le Maillot à pois Blanc/Bleu Eaux Valdotaines pour le grand prix de la montagne, le Maillot Bleu Région Vallée d'Aoste pour le classement par points, la Maillot Rouge/Blanc Conseil Départemental Haute Savoie pour les sprint catch et le Maillot Blanc Cervino Ski Paradise pour les coureurs Under 20.
Également pour cette édition du Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, la diffusion en direct streaming de toutes les étapes est reconfirmée, coordonnée par la direction de Radio Proposta.
À la fin de la soirée, a été présenté le volume écrit par Cesare Cossavella et Paolo Ghiggio qui raconte les soixante ans d'histoire de la course pour Espoirs la plus ancienne au monde avec des images, des souvenirs et des anecdotes inédites.
28 teams, coming from 13 nations, representing 4 continents: from here, after five days of racing, will emerge the protagonists of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, presented on Monday 17 June in Châtillon at the CVA Spa auditorium.
The Società Ciclistica Valdostana had the opportunity to present the historic sixtieth edition of its stage race, not before having moved and dutifully remembered two of its historic patrons such as Nino Ramires and Vasco Sarto, both of whom recently passed away.
Also in their memory, therefore, the race will take place from 17 to 21 July, with five stages between France, Valle d'Aosta and Piedmont, for a total of 559 kilometers and 13,000 meters of altitude difference.
We will start on Wednesday 17 July from France with the Saint Gervais Mont Blanc - Passy stage, a short fraction (40 kilometres) with a circuit on the roads that will host the 2027 Cycling World Championships and an uphill finish in Plaine Joux. The following day, Thursday 18 July, departure in Valle d'Aosta from Verrès and arrival in Piedmont in Borgofranco d'Ivrea after 127 kilometres. The third stage, Friday 19 July, will be the Sarre - Pré Saint Didier, 129 kilometers in length with the climbs of Verrogne, Colle San Carlo and the uphill finish at Verrand. On Saturday 20 July, therefore, it will be the turn of the Saint Vincent - Ayas (Champoluc) fraction, a 163 kilometer stage full of climbs (Payé, Perloz, Col d'Arlaz, Col Tzecore and Col de Joux). Final day, therefore, with the proven Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia fraction of 95 kilometers and Col Saint Pantaléon to climb before the final ascent towards Breuil.
Acting as "godfather" of the event and revealing the details of the stages was a champion like Claudio Chiappucci, who was also a protagonist in his youth on the roads of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta (third in the final classification in 1984).
The spotlight will then be on the jerseys, made by Velo+, which will distinguish the leaders of the various rankings in the race: the CVA Yellow Jersey for the general classification, the White/Blue polka dot Eaux Valdotaines Jersey for the KOM, the Blue Jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta for the points classification, the Red/White Jersey Conseil Départemental Haute Savoie for the sprint catch and the White Jersey Cervino Ski Paradise for the Under 20 riders.
Also for this edition of the Giro Ciclistico Internazionale delle Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, the live streaming of all the stages is reconfirmed, coordinated by the direction of Radio Proposta.
At the end of the evening, the volume written by Cesare Cossavella and Paolo Ghiggio was presented which tells the sixty-year history of the longest-running amateur race in the world with unpublished images, memories and anecdotes.