Ciclismo: Tutto pronto per il Tour della Valle d'Aosta

28 teams, coming from 13 nations, representing 4 continents: from here, after five days of racing, will emerge the protagonists of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, presented on Monday 17 June in Châtillon at the CVA Spa auditorium.

The Società Ciclistica Valdostana had the opportunity to present the historic sixtieth edition of its stage race, not before having moved and dutifully remembered two of its historic patrons such as Nino Ramires and Vasco Sarto, both of whom recently passed away.

Also in their memory, therefore, the race will take place from 17 to 21 July, with five stages between France, Valle d'Aosta and Piedmont, for a total of 559 kilometers and 13,000 meters of altitude difference.

We will start on Wednesday 17 July from France with the Saint Gervais Mont Blanc - Passy stage, a short fraction (40 kilometres) with a circuit on the roads that will host the 2027 Cycling World Championships and an uphill finish in Plaine Joux. The following day, Thursday 18 July, departure in Valle d'Aosta from Verrès and arrival in Piedmont in Borgofranco d'Ivrea after 127 kilometres. The third stage, Friday 19 July, will be the Sarre - Pré Saint Didier, 129 kilometers in length with the climbs of Verrogne, Colle San Carlo and the uphill finish at Verrand. On Saturday 20 July, therefore, it will be the turn of the Saint Vincent - Ayas (Champoluc) fraction, a 163 kilometer stage full of climbs (Payé, Perloz, Col d'Arlaz, Col Tzecore and Col de Joux). Final day, therefore, with the proven Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia fraction of 95 kilometers and Col Saint Pantaléon to climb before the final ascent towards Breuil.

Acting as "godfather" of the event and revealing the details of the stages was a champion like Claudio Chiappucci, who was also a protagonist in his youth on the roads of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta (third in the final classification in 1984).

The spotlight will then be on the jerseys, made by Velo+, which will distinguish the leaders of the various rankings in the race: the CVA Yellow Jersey for the general classification, the White/Blue polka dot Eaux Valdotaines Jersey for the KOM, the Blue Jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta for the points classification, the Red/White Jersey Conseil Départemental Haute Savoie for the sprint catch and the White Jersey Cervino Ski Paradise for the Under 20 riders.

Also for this edition of the Giro Ciclistico Internazionale delle Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, the live streaming of all the stages is reconfirmed, coordinated by the direction of Radio Proposta.

At the end of the evening, the volume written by Cesare Cossavella and Paolo Ghiggio was presented which tells the sixty-year history of the longest-running amateur race in the world with unpublished images, memories and anecdotes.