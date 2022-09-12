Un coro unanime: un bel ‘10’ in pagella per la tappa Ixs di Pila

Visi stanchi, ma sorridenti, tutti si scambiano grandi ‘pacche’ sulle spalle e, tra gli atleti, si sprecano i commenti sulla propria prestazione, sulla difficoltà dei passaggi tecnici della pista ‘du Bois’ di Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Pila), sull’adrenalina che li ha pervasi per tre, intensi giorni, di prove, qualifiche e finali. La tappa finale dell’Ixs European Downhil Cup ha fatto centro, non solo nei commenti e negli apprezzamenti degli addetti ai lavori, ma il riconoscimento maggiore arriva dal ‘voto in pagella’ assegnato all’organizzazione dalla giuria internazionale: 10.

Dalla preparazione del tracciato, agli impeccabili ‘marshall’ dislocati lungo il percorso, a vigilare sulla sicurezza e al normale svolgimento delle gare, all’altrettanto impeccabile ufficio gare alla ‘cérémonie protocolaire’ delle premiazioni: tutto è andato nel migliore dei modi.

La tappa finale dell’Ixs European Downhill Cup ha proclamato i vincitori del circuito, a conclusione del viaggio continentale, iniziato l’1 aprile, a Losinj (Croazia), passando per Maribor (Slovenia, 8 maggio), Semmering (Austria; 5 giugno), Voss (Norvegia; 3 luglio) e, appunto, Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Italia), dal 9 all’11 settembre.

Negli Elite, podio racchiuso in soli 40 punti e, a spuntarla è lo sloveno – vincitore delle prime due tappe – Luka Berginc (863), a precedere l’olandese Tristan Botteram (857) e il finlandese, dominatore a Pila, Onni Rainio (823). Al femminile, due piccoli punti separano la vincitrice, la ventunenne veneta Lisa Gava (446) dalla seconda piazza, occupata dall’austriaca Marlena Neissl (444); terza la svizzera Jolanda Kiener (324). Quarte, a pari merito, l’altoatesina Veronika Widmann, la slovena Monika Hrastnik e la tedesca Julia Hensmanns (210).

Nei Pro Under 19, netto il successo della svizzera Emma Iten, a quota 708 punti, seguita dalla bulgara Denitsa Tosheva (432) e dalla slovacca Vanesa Petrvska (420). In campo maschile, a imporsi è il trentino Patrick Venturi (472), vincitore della tappa Maribor e secondo a Voss, davanti al Ceco Ondrej Kolecik (354) e al croato Frane Medic (336).

Nei Pro Under 17, gradino alto del podio per l’olandese Minu Stoffers (580), a precedere la Ceca Karolina Kadlecova (569) e all’austriaca Julia Edtbauer (300). Quarta la statunitense Teagan Heap (210), che a Pila ha vinto la tappa e anche il memorial Ettore Bettega. Ancora una vittoria italiana nei maschi, grazie al trentino Christian Hauser (768 punti), davanti al greco Marco Lamaris (656) e allo svizzero Fabrizio Schutz (388).

Infine, nei Pro Master, netto il successo del vercellese, di Serravalle Sesia), Paolo Alleva (536), seguito dal belga Jelle Hemelsoen (370) e dal lombardo Daniele Galliani (338).

A unanimous chorus: a nice '10' on the report card for the Ixs stage of Pila (Aosta Valley)

Tired but smiling faces, everyone exchanges big 'pats' on the back and, among the athletes, comments are wasted on their performance, on the difficulty of the technical passages of the 'du Bois' track in Pila (Valle d'Aosta; Pila) , on the adrenaline that pervaded them for three intense days of tests, qualifications and finals. The final stage of the Ixs European Downhil Cup hit the mark, not only in the comments and appreciations of the insiders, but the greatest recognition comes from the 'scoreboard vote' assigned to the organization by the international jury: 10.

From the preparation of the track, to the impeccable 'marshalls' deployed along the course, to supervising safety and the normal running of the races, to the equally impeccable race office to the 'protocol ceremony' of the awards: everything went in the best way.

The final stage of the Ixs European Downhill Cup announced the winners of the circuit, at the end of the continental journey, which began on 1 April, in Losinj (Croatia), passing through Maribor (Slovenia, 8 May), Semmering (Austria; 5 June) ), Voss (Norway; 3 July) and, in fact, Pila (Valle d'Aosta; Italy), from 9 to 11 September.

In the Elite, podium contained in only 40 points and, to win it is the Slovenian - winner of the first two stages - Luka Berginc (863), preceding the Dutch Tristan Botteram (857) and the Finnish, ruler in Pila, Onni Rainio ( 823). For women, two small points separate the winner, the twenty-one year old from Veneto Lisa Gava (446) from second place, occupied by the Austrian Marlena Neissl (444); third the Swiss Jolanda Kiener (324). Fourth, with equal merit, the South Tyrolean Veronika Widmann, Slovenian Monika Hrastnik and German Julia Hensmanns (210).

In the Pro Under 19, clear the success of the Swiss Emma Iten, with 708 points, followed by the Bulgarian Denitsa Tosheva (432) and the Slovak Vanesa Petrvska (420). In the men field, Patrick Venturi from Trentino (472), winner of the Maribor stage and second in Voss, prevails, ahead of the Czech Ondrej Kolecik (354) and the Croatian Frane Medic (336).

In the Pro Under 17s, the top step of the podium for the Dutch Minu Stoffers (580), preceding the Czech Karolina Kadlecova (569) and the Austrian Julia Edtbauer (300). Fourth was the American Teagan Heap (210), who in Pila won the stage and also the Ettore Bettega memorial. Another Italian victory in the men, thanks to Christian Hauser from Trentino (768 points), ahead of the Greek Marco Lamaris (656) and the Swiss Fabrizio Schutz (388).

Finally, in the Pro Masters, the success of the Vercelli, from Serravalle Sesia), Paolo Alleva (536), followed by the Belgian Jelle Hemelsoen (370) and the Lombard Daniele Galliani (338).