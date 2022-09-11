Ciclismo: Widmann e Rainio vincono la tappa IXs Downhill Cup di Pila (

Ancora una splendida giornata di sole ad accogliere i rider che hanno dato vita alla tappa finale dell’Isx European Downhill Cup, oggi, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Italia), al termine di tre giorni di alto livello tecnico e prestazioni cronometriche di assoluta eccellenza. La vittoria di tappa va alla pluricampionessa azzurra, l’altoatesina Veronika Widmann e al finlandese Onni Rainio; il memorial Ettore Bettega è stato assegnato alla statunitense Taegan Heap.

Elite * Si conferma nettamente in vetta alla classifica l’altoatesina Veronika Widmann (4’23”393), che mette in fila un terzetto di svizzere: Lisa Baumann (4’32”831), Ramona Laura Kupferschmied (4’44”670) e Jolanda Kiener (4’50”065). Al maschile, stravolto l’ordine d’arrivo rispetto alle qualifiche di ieri. A spuntarla è il finlandese Onni Rainio (3’48”620; ieri 4°), che precede l’olandese Tristan Botteram (3’49”077; 6°) e il norvegese Simen Smestad (3’49”077; 18° nelle qualifiche). Sfortunati i migliori del giorno precedente: l’azzurro Stefano Introzzi (3°) e lo svizzero Lutz Weber (2°) hanno entrambi forato, concludendo, ovviamente, distanti dalle zone di vertice, mentre il capoclassifica del giorno precedente, l’elvetico Yannick Baechler ha concluso in 5° posizione, attardato di 2”292.

Pro Master * Conclude terzo il campione europeo di categoria, Paolo Alleva (4’18”633), e vittoria che va al tedesco Benjamin Herold (4’10”969) sul belga Jelis Hemelsoen (4’16”633).

Pro U19 * Alla svizzera Emma Iten (4’56”926) il successo davanti alla bulgara Denitsa Tosheva (6’24”372). Al maschile, bella vittoria del vice campione europeo e bronzo ai Mondiali, nonché tricolore assoluto e di categoria, Davide Cappello (3’53”254), che ha la meglio sul britannico Jack Piercy (3’57”524) e al croato Frane Medic (3’57”823).

Pro U17 * A imporsi è la statunitense Teagan Heap (4’52”028), rider che s’aggiudica anche il memorial Bettega; l’atleta ‘stelle-e-strisce’ ha preceduto l’olandese Minu Stoffers (4’55”803) e l’italiana Sandy Quinci (5’17”319). In campo maschile, primo e terzo gradino del podio vestono il tricolore, grazie a Christian Hauser (3’49”226) e Lorenzo Mascherini (3’56”661), mentre la piazza d’onore va al canadese Ryan Griffith (3’56”731).





Veronika Widmann and Onni Rainio win stage IXs in Pila (Aosta Valley)





It is still a splendid sunny day to welcome the riders who gave life to the final stage of the Isx European Downhill Cup, today, in Pila (Valle d'Aosta; Italy), at the end of three days of high technical level and chronometric performances. of absolute excellence. The stage victory goes to the multiple Italian champion, Veronika Widmann from Alto Adige and Onni Rainio from Finland; the Ettore Bettega memorial was assigned to the American Taegan Heap.

Elite * Veronika Widmann (4'23 "393) is clearly confirmed at the top of the ranking, with a trio of Swiss: Lisa Baumann (4'32" 831), Ramona Laura Kupferschmied (4'44 "670) and Jolanda Kiener (4'50 ”065). For the men, the order of arrival is upset compared to yesterday's qualifying. The Finnish Onni Rainio (3'48 "620; yesterday 4th), who precedes the Dutch Tristan Botteram (3'49" 077; 6 °) and the Norwegian Simen Smestad (3'49 "077; 18th) in qualifications). Unlucky the best of the previous day: the blue Stefano Introzzi (3rd) and the Swiss Lutz Weber (2nd) both had a puncture, concluding, obviously, far from the top areas, while the leader of the previous day, the Swiss Yannick Baechler finished in 5th position, delayed by 2 ”292.

Pro U19 * Swiss Emma Iten (4’52”028) wins ahead of Bulgarian Denitsa Tosheva (6’24”372). In the men, great victory of the European vice champion and bronze at the World Championships, as well as absolute and category tricolor, Davide Cappello (3'53 "254), who got the better of the British Jack Piercy (3'57" 524) and the Croatian Frane Medic (3'57 "823).

Pro U17 * The American Teagan Heap (4’52 "028), a rider who also won the Bettega memorial; the 'stars-and-stripes' athlete preceded the Dutch Minu Stoffers (4’55 "803) and the Italian Sandy Quinci (5’17" 319). In the men, first and third step of the podium wear the tricolor, thanks to Christian Hauser (3'49 "226) and Lorenzo Mascherini (3'56" 661), while the place of honor goes to the Canadian Ryan Griffith (3 ' 56 "731).