Ciclismo: Veronika Widmann e Yannick Baechler i più veloci nelle qualifiche di Pila

Condizioni meteo ottimali, scenari da cartolina illustrata e tanto sano agonismo, oggi, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Italia) per la giornata dedicata alle qualifiche della tappa finale dell’Ixs European Downhill Cup e primi indicativi riscontri sui favoriti per la vittoria che, da domani, dalle 12.30, si sfideranno sull’adrenalinica, difficile, tecnica e spettacolare pista ‘du bois’.

Al cancelletto di partenza, posto ai 2700 metri all’arrivo della seggiovia Chamolé, si sono presentati 254 riders, in rappresentanza di 29 nazioni (Germania, Grecia, Svizzera, Finlandia, Italia, Repubblica Ceca, Belgio, Stati Uniti d’America, Olanda, Spagna, Irlanda, Canada, Bulgaria, Israele, Gran Bretagna, Ungheria, Austria, Estonia, Romania, Croazia, Slovenia, Nuova Zelanda, Argentina, Francia, Portogallo, Svezia, Norvegia, Sud Africa, Slovacchia).

Le migliori prestazioni negli Elite sono state fatte registrare dalla coppia svizzera, separata da meno di un secondo, formata da Yannick Baechler (3’47”345) e Lutz Weber (3’48”327), con terzo il brillante azzurro Stefano Introzzi (3’50”271). Poi, il finlandese Onni Rainio (3’51”116) e il neozelandese Matthew Walker (3’51”900). Al femminile, netta supremazia dell’altotesina Veronika Widmann (4’30”088), a precedere il duo elvetico Lisa Baumann (4’33”372) e Ramona Laura Kupferschmied (4’40”452).

Negli Under 19, il bronzo dei Campionati Mondiali, argento agli Europei e campione italiano assoluto, Davide Cappello (3’56”122) cede meno di mezzo secondo al tedesco Henri Kiefer (3’55”672), con terzo il britannico Jack Piercy (3’58”553). Al femminile, la svizzera Emma Iten (4’51”242) precede la bulgara Denitsa Tosheva (8’01”942).

Negli U17, primo e terza miglior prestazione agli italiani Christian Hauser (3’53”922) e Lorenzo Mascherini (4’00”296), egemonia tricolore interrotta dalla piazza d’onore del canadese Dane Jewett (3’59”310). In campo femminile, la staunitense Teagan Heap (4’59”090) precede l’olandese Minu Stoffers (5’04”309) e la greca Evelina Zafeiri (5’11”630).

Nei Pro Master, il campione europeo di categoria, Paolo Alleva (4’18”369) fa segnare la seconda prestazione, alle spalle del tedesco Benjamin Herold (4’16”869), con terzo crono del belga Jelle Hemelsoen (4’20”153).



domenica 11.09 * ufficio gare 8:30

allenamento ufficiali 8 - 10

allenamento continuo 10 - 11

top training 11 – 12

(80 elite man – 10 elite women

5 master – 8 u19 man)

pista chiusa dalle 12 alle 12:30

finali dalle 12:30

(master - u17 - u19elite man

elite women

superfinal 30 elite man

cerimonia di premiazione

Veronika Widmann and Yannick Baechler fastest in qualifying in Pila (ITA)

Optimal weather conditions, illustrated postcard scenarios and a lot of healthy competitive spirit, today, in Pila (Valle d'Aosta; Italy) for the day dedicated to qualifying for the final stage of the Ixs European Downhill Cup and first indicative feedback on the favorites for the victory that , starting tomorrow, from 12.30, they will compete on the adrenaline-pumping, difficult, technical and spectacular track 'du bois'.

At the starting gate, located at 2700 meters at the arrival of the Chamolé chairlift, 254 riders showed up, representing 29 nations (Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Finland, Italy, Czech Republic, Belgium, United States of America, Holland , Spain, Ireland, Canada, Bulgaria, Israel, Great Britain, Hungary, Austria, Estonia, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, New Zealand, Argentina, France, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, South Africa, Slovakia).

The best performances in the Elite were recorded by the Swiss couple, separated by less than a second, formed by Yannick Baechler (3'47 "345) and Lutz Weber (3'48" 327), with third the brilliant blue Stefano Introzzi ( 3'50 "271). Then, the Finnish Onni Rainio (3’51 "116) and the New Zealander Matthew Walker (3’51" 900). In the feminine, clear supremacy of Veronika Widmann (4'30 "088) from Alto Adige, preceding the Swiss duo Lisa Baumann (4'33" 372) and Ramona Laura Kupferschmied (4'40 "452).

In the Under 19, the bronze of the World Championships, silver at the Europeans and absolute Italian champion, Davide Cappello (3'56 "122) lost less than half a second to the German Henri Kiefer (3'55" 672), with the British Jack Piercy third (3'58 "553). In women, the Swiss Emma Iten (4'51 "242) precedes the Bulgarian Denitsa Tosheva (8'01" 942).

In the U17s, first and third best performances went to the Italians Christian Hauser (3’53 "922) and Lorenzo Mascherini (4’00" 296), tricolor hegemony interrupted by the place of honor of the Canadian Dane Jewett (3’59 "310). In the women's field, the US Teagan Heap (4’59 "090) precedes the Dutch Minu Stoffers (5’04" 309) and the Greek Evelina Zafeiri (5’11 "630).

In the Pro Masters, the European category champion, Paolo Alleva (4'18 "369) scores the second performance, behind the German Benjamin Herold (4'16" 869), with the third time of the Belgian Jelle Hemelsoen (4'20 "153).