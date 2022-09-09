Ciclismo: Lanciata la sfida nella finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila

S’inizia a far sul serio sulla pista ‘du Bois’ di Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Italia), sede della tappa conclusiva dell’Ixs European Downhill Cup, dove si sono dati appuntamento 255 rider, con le classifiche generali – dopo quattro tappe – ancora aperte a qualsiasi risultatooggi, prima giornata di ‘assaggio’ del tracciato, con l’ispezione a piede e, all’ora di pranzo, con la pista aperta e ‘giri’ a ripetizione per imparare a memoria il percorso e valutare, alle alte velocità, le insidie, i passaggi tecnici più impegnativi e scoprire le migliori linee.

Al via della kermesse continentale degli Elite – con in palio 300 punti (240 per la vittoria nella Big final e 60 per il miglior crono in qualifica), lo sloveno Luka Berginc, al comando con 715 punti, grazie alle due vittorie nelle prime due tappe (Losinj – Crozia; Maribor – Slovenia), a precedere l’olandese Tristan Botteram, a quota 692. Al femminile, in testa la ventunenne veneta Lisa Gava, con 416 punti, un +32 sull’austriaca Marlena Neissi (384). Potrebbe esserci una vittoria italiana nei Pro Master, grazie a Paolo Alleva, 43 anni, vercellese di Serravalle Sesia, che guida la generale con 390, seguito dallo sloveno Bostjan Volf (330) e da Daniele Galliani (262). Così come negli Under 19, grazie al trentino Patrick Venturi (450), seguito dal Ceco Ondrej Kolecik (296) e dallo svedese Walle Tunsved (282).

domani, le prove ufficiali, dalle 9 alle 12 e, dalle 13 alle 14, il Top training. Chiusura della tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup, domenica 11, con le prove ufficiali e le discese di allenamento, dalle 8 alle 11 e, dalle 11 alle 12, il Top training; il via alle finali alle 12.30.

sabato 10.09 * ufficio gare dalle 8:30

prove ufficiali 9 - 12

allenamento continuo 12 - 13

top training 13 – 14

domenica 11.09 * ufficio gare 8:30

prove ufficiali 8 - 10

allenamento continuo 10 - 11

top training 11 - 12

pista chiusa dalle 12 alle 12:30

finali dalle 12:30

cerimonia di premiazione

20 minuti conclusa la gara

The challenge was launched in the final of the Ixs Downhill Cup in Pila (Vd'A)

We begin to get serious on the 'du Bois' track in Pila (Valle d'Aosta; Italy), home of the final stage of the Ixs European Downhill Cup, where 255 riders met, with the general rankings - after four stages - still open to any result,

today, the first day of 'tasting' the track, with the inspection on foot and, at lunchtime, with the track open and repetitive 'laps' to learn the route by heart and evaluate the pitfalls at high speeds , the most challenging technical passages and discover the best lines.

At the start of the continental event of the Elite - with 300 points at stake (240 for the victory in the Big final and 60 for the best time in qualifying), the Slovenian Luka Berginc, in the lead with 715 points, thanks to two victories in the first two stages (Losinj - Croatia; Maribor - Slovenia), preceding the Dutch Tristan Botteram, at an altitude of 692. In the female, the twenty-one year old from Veneto Lisa Gava, with 416 points, a +32 on the Austrian Marlena Neissi (384). There could be an Italian victory in the Pro Masters, thanks to Paolo Alleva, 43, from Vercelli (Serravalle Sesia), who leads the general with 390, followed by Slovenian Bostjan Volf (330) and Daniele Galliani (262). As well as in the U19s, thanks to Patrick Venturi (450) from Trentino, followed by the Czech Ondrej Kolecik (296) and the Swede Walle Tunsved (282).

tomorrow, the official tests, from 9 to 12 and, from 13 to 14, the Top training. Closing of the final stage of the Ixs Downhill Cup, Sunday 11th, with official tests and training runs, from 8 to 11 and, from 11 to 12, Top training; the start of the finals at 12.30.