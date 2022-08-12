Ciclismo: L’Abbinata nazionale in ricordo di Ettore Bettega a Pila

I migliori interpreti della disciplina, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta), dal 9 all’11 settembre, per la quinta e conclusiva tappa che decreterà i vincitori dell’edizione 2022 dell’Ixs European Downhill Cup, a tutti gli effetti la finale della Coppa Europa della specialità, gara alla quale si aggiunge l’Abbinata nazionale, memorial Ettore Bettega, un personaggio che ha dato moltissimo alla comunità valdostana.

Ettore Bettega, appassionato di Rally, e in particolare del “Valle d’Aosta”, ma personaggio sportivo a tutto tondo, profondamente inserito nel mondo del volontariato e scomparso nel marzo del 2020, poco dopo essere stato in prima linea nella lotta contro il Covid-19 come volontario della Protezione civile. Sempre presente a tutte le manifestazioni, sportive e non, di Gressan e Pila, è ricordato con affetto da tutti coloro che hanno avuto il piacere di conoscerlo; a Ettore Bettega è intitolato il memorial della competizione ‘parallela’ alle finali Ixs European Downhill Cup, l’Abbinata nazionale riservata alle categorie Esordienti, Allievi e Master.

Tre giorni di grande spettacolo, nella prima decade di settembre, sulla pista ‘du Bois’ di Pila, programma che si aprirà, venerdì 9 settembre con l’ispezione a piedi e le prove ufficiali; sabato 10, alle 8.30, prove; dalle 9, allenamento; dalle 14, le qualifiche. Domenica 11, dalle 12, le finali e, dalle 12.30, la Superfinale riservata ai ‘Top 30’.

La rassegna continentale sarà presentata agli organi d’informazione e agli addetti ai lavori, in una conferenza stampa, mercoledì 31 agosto, alle 17.30, a Maison Gargantua di Gressan.





The national match in memory of Ettore Bettega in Pila (Vd’A)





The best interpreters of the discipline, in Pila (Valle d'Aosta), from 9 to 11 September, for the fifth and final stage that will decide the winners of the 2022 edition of the Ixs European Downhill Cup, in effect the final of the European Cup of the specialty, a competition to which the national Match is added, memorial Ettore Bettega, a character who has given a lot to the Aosta Valley community.

Ettore Bettega, passionate about Rally, and in particular of the "Valle d'Aosta", but a well-rounded sports figure, deeply involved in the world of volunteering and who died in March 2020, shortly after being at the forefront of the fight against Covid -19 as a volunteer of the Civil Protection. Always present at all events, sporting and not, in Gressan and Pila, he is remembered with affection by all those who have had the pleasure of knowing him; The memorial of the 'parallel' competition to the Ixs European Downhill Cup finals is named after Ettore Bettega, the national match reserved for the Beginners, Students and Masters categories.

Three days of great show, in the first ten days of September, on the 'du Bois' track in Pila, a program that will open on Friday 9 September with the inspection on foot and official tests; Saturday 10, at 8.30, rehearsals; from 9, training; from 14, the qualifications. Sunday 11, from 12, the finals and, from 12.30, the Superfinal reserved for the 'Top 30'.

The continental review will be presented to the media and professionals at a press conference, Wednesday 31 August, at 5.30 pm, at Maison Gargantua in Gressan.