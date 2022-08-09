Ciclismo: La marcia di avvicinamento alla finale Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila

Pila (Valle d’Aosta) si inizia a respirare aria di grande evento. Mancano infatti poco più di trenta giorni alla tappa conclusiva dell’Ixs Downhill Cup, in pratica la finale della Coppa Europa di Discesa, quest’anno di scena dal 9 all’11 settembre sulla “du Bois”, pista disegnata dall’indimenticato Corrado Hérin.

Quattro le tappe finora disputate: il 3 aprile, a Lussino (Croazia); il 6 maggio, a Maribor (Slovenia); il 5 giungo, a Sommering (Austria) e, il 3 luglio, a Voss (Norvegia). All’appuntamento con la finale nella prima decade di settembre sono, al momento, iscritti un’ottantina di ‘rider’, in rappresentanza di 14 Nazioni; nel complesso, l’Ixs Downhill Cup a oggi ha visto più di 400 atleti di 28 Paesi uscire dal cancelletto di partenza. Per la tappa di Pila sono attesi oltre 350 concorrenti, per tre giorni di gare avvincenti su una delle piste più affascinanti del panorama mondiale della disciplina.

La ‘du Bois” misura 2,7 km; la partenza è posta a 2311 metri, a fianco della stazione della seggiovia ‘Chamolé’, e l’arrivo a quota 1785 metri, di fronte all’ovovia Aosta – Pila, per complessivi 526 metri di dislivello.

Il programma. Venerdì 9 settembre, per tutto il giorno, l’ispezione a piedi e le prove ufficiali; sabato 10, alle 8.30, prove; dalle 9, allenamento; dalle 14, le qualifiche. Domenica 11, dalle 12, le finali e, dalle 12.30, la Superfinale riservata ai ‘Top 30’.

The march towards the Ixs Downhill Cup final in Pila (Vd’A; ITA)





In Pila (Aosta Valley) you begin to breathe the air of a great event. In fact, there are just over thirty days to go until the final stage of the Ixs Downhill Cup, in practice the final of the European Downhill Cup, this year on stage from 9 to 11 September on the "du Bois", a track designed by the unforgettable Corrado Hérin .

Four stages have been held so far: on April 3, in Lošinj (Croatia); on May 6, in Maribor (Slovenia); on 5 June, in Sommering (Austria) and, on 3 July, in Voss (Norway). At the moment, about eighty 'riders' are registered for the final in the first ten days of September, representing 14 nations; Overall, the Ixs Downhill Cup to date has seen more than 400 athletes from 28 countries exit the starting gate. Over 350 competitors are expected for the Pila stage, for three days of thrilling races on one of the most fascinating tracks on the world scene of the discipline.

La 'du Bois” measures 2.7 km; the departure is located at 2311 meters, next to the 'Chamolé' chairlift station, and the arrival at an altitude of 1785 meters, in front of the Aosta - Pila cable car, for a total of 526 meters in altitude.

The program. Friday 9 September, all day long, the inspection on foot and official tests; Saturday 10, at 8.30, rehearsals; from 9, training; from 2 pm, the qualifications. Sunday 11, from 12, the finals and, from 12.30, the Superfinal reserved for the 'Top 30'.