Ciclismo: Svelate le Maglie del Gito della Valle d'Aosta

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organizzatrice del Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta – Mont Blanc, continua la marcia di avvicinamento alla cinquattottesima edizione della sua corsa presentando in anteprima le quattro maglie che saranno vestite in gara dai leaders delle varie classifiche. La Maglia Gialla sarà, come tradizione, quella riservata al leader della Classifica Generale e sarà patrocinata da Eaux Valdotaines. La Maglia a Pois blu su fondo bianco, invece, sarà quella del capoclassifica dei gran Premi della Montagna e sarà sponsorizzata da CVA Energie. Il detentore del primato nella graduatoria degli Sprint Catch, invece, indosserà la Maglia Rossa e Bianca siglata dal Département Haute Savoie, mentre la Maglia Bianca firmata dalla Regione Valle d’Aosta sarà quella riservata al migliore della Classifica a Punti. Con l’occasione, è stata anche ufficializzata la nuova partnership con il marchio Velo+, leader nella produzione di abbigliamento tecnico da ciclismo. L'azienda lombarda, infatti, vestirà nell’imminente edizione del Giro della Valle d'Aosta i leader delle varie classifiche della corsa con le sue maglie, realizzate mediante tecnologie all’avanguardia e con materiali di alta qualità. La maglia, dallo stile aerodinamico ed ergonomico, si chiamerà FOR2022 ed è realizzata grazie all’abbinamento di più tessuti (poliestere ed elastane), capaci di garantire elevata elasticità, traspirabilità ed una rapida asciugatura anche sulle lunghe salite e durante le giornate più calde. La struttura tubolare della manica, poi, è stata realizzata con un tessuto rigato a taglio vivo per poter assicurare la massima aderenza al corpo.

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organisatrice du 58° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, continue sa marche d'approche à la course en révèlant en avant-prémiere les quatre maillots qui iront caractériser les leaders des classements de la compétition. Le maillot jaune sera celui réservé au leader du Classement Général et sera sponsorisé par Eaux Valdôtaines. Le maillot à pois sur fond blanc, par contre, sera celui des Grands Prix de la Montagne et sera sponsorisé par CVA Energie. Le leader des Sprints Catch portera le maillot rouge et blanc sponsorisé par le Département Haute Savoie, tandis que le maillot blanc parrainé par la Regione Autonoma Valle d'Aosta sera celui réservé au meilleur du Classement par Points. A cette occasion a été officialisé le nouveau partenariat avec avec la marque Velo +, leader dans la production de vêtements techniques de cyclisme. La société lombarde, en effet, habillera les leaders des différents classements de la prochaine édition du Giro della Valle d'Aosta avec ses maillots, fabriqués à l'aide de technologies de pointe et de matériaux de haute qualité. Le maillot, au style aérodynamique et ergonomique, s'appellera FOR2022 et sera réalisé grâce à la combinaison de plusieurs tissus (polyester et élasthanne), capables d'assurer une élasticité élevée, une respirabilité et un séchage rapide même lors de longues ascensions et pendant les journées les plus chaudes. La structure tubulaire du manchon a donc été réalisée avec un tissu rayé coupé à cru pour assurer une adhérence maximale au corps.

The Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organizer of the 58th Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, continues the march towards its race by presenting a preview of the four jerseys that will be dressed in the competition by the leaders of the various rankings.

The yellow jersey will be owned by the leader of the General Classification and will be sponsored by Eaux Valdôtaines.

The polka dot jersey on a white background for the King of Mountains will be sponsored by CVA Energie. The Sprint Catch leader will wear the red and white jersey sponsored by the Département Haute Savoie, while the white jersey branded with Regione Autonoma Valle d'Aosta will be the one reserved for the best of the points classification.

On this occasion, the new partnership with the Velo + brand, leader in the production of technical cycling clothing, was also made official. The Lombard company, in fact, will dress the leaders of the various race rankings in the upcoming edition of the Giro della Valle d'Aosta with its jerseys, made using cutting-edge technology and high quality materials.