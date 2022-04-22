Ciclismo: 58° Giro Valle d'Aosta; Rese note le squadre iscritte

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organizzatrice del 58° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, è pronta ad ufficializzare le squadre invitate alla prossima edizione della sua corsa a tappe. 16 nazioni rappresentate e 32 teams pronti a dare spettacolo dal 13 al 17 luglio 2022.

"Con più di settanta richieste provenienti da tutto il mondo - ha dichiarato Riccardo Moret, Presidente della società organizzatrice - il lavoro di selezione è stato più che mai arduo, ma ci ha permesso di poter schierare al via il top del panorama ciclistico internazionale di categoria. Tra i team presenti avremo anche il gradito ritorno della Nazionale Italiana".

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organisatrice du 58° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, est prête à officialiser les équipes engagées à la prochaine édition de sa course par étapes. 16 nations représentées et 32 équipes prêtes pour donner le maximum du 13 au 17 juillet 2022.

"Avec plus de soixante-dix demandes provenantes du monde entier - a déclaré Riccardo Moret, président de la société organisatrice - le travail de sélection a été plus difficile que jamais, mais il nous a permis de pouvoir aligner le top de la scène cycliste internationale au départ. Parmi les équipes présentes, nous aurons le retour de l'équipe nationale italienne".

The Società Ciclistica Valdostana, organizer of the 58th Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, is ready to officialise the list of the invited teams at the forthcoming Petit Tour. 16 countries will be represented by 32 teams that will show off from the 13th to the 17th of July 2022.

"The selection process was really difficult because of the +70 applications from all over the world, however it allowed us to line up the best U23 teams of the moment. We are glad to have the Italian National Team back at the start" - stated Riccardo Moret, president of the organizing commitee.