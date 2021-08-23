La Thuile Mountain Bike, verso il 2022 e oltre con la nuova Pump Track

The investment and development program of La Thuile Bike World continues in La Thuile (Valle d'Aosta), with the addition of a very high-level Pump Track created in collaboration with specialist company Velosolutions.

The construction of the new Pump Track has just begun in La Thuile and aims at further enhancing the already substantial bike offer of this resort in the Valle d'Aosta region.

The asphalted circular track, 188 m long, will be located near the MTB training ground in the part of town known as Entreves, close to the bottom lift station, and thanks to its modern design will fit perfectly into the surrounding alpine context.

La Thuile Bike World is already a sought-after destination for mountain bikers and cyclists from all over the world and this new structure will make for another favourite hotspot for all enthusiasts, widening even more the riding experience they can enjoy in the alpine resort.

The two mountain passes that have been playing host to Giro and Tour stages alike, the infamous Piccolo San Bernardo and Colle San Carlo, every spring become very popular as soon as the snow melts. The enduro trail network and the bike park descents are another great favourite throughout the summer, as are the countless high-altitude itineraries for cross-country riding and e-biking, with plenty of routes that make it possible to cross the border into France.

The objective of the Pump Track is therefore to expand and complete the bike offer and in particular to support its skill tuition segment, of which the La Thuile MTB School is in charge - a reality that has grown rapidly in recent years with hundreds of young and less-young riders learning and honing their skills with the help of the School's instructors.

“The Pump Track will be located next to the current ground used by La Thuile MTB School, that is already equipped with a skill area for the youngest, a dual slalom course and a dirt line for jump practice. As La Thuile MTB School offers skills courses for all levels, the Pump Track is going to provide us with a new platform thanks to which it will be possible to set up very specific exercises and lessons," explains Enrico Martello, manager of Bike Park and Mountain Bike School.

But that's not all: the choice of collaborating with Velosolutions, besides being obviously related to the well-known quality of their structures and services, has been driven by the fact that the facilities they build over the world bear all the elements and sanctioned specs to host international events and competitions, as they meet the standards required by UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale).

This will open the door to new competitions and high-level events, something that is in the DNA of our resort, always greatly involved both in skiing and mountain-biking as an important global player.

The Mayor of La Thuile, Mr Mathieu Ferraris, adds: “This facility is really important and has required a joint effort between the Administration, the uplift company Società Impianti, the consortium of tourism service providers Consorzio Turistico and our Mountain Bike School. Structures of this level are exclusively present in the most prestigious and outdoor-oriented destinations: having one here in La Thuile is a reason of pride. In addition, it is going to be built in such a way that it will be fun to use not only for bikes, but also scooters and skates and therefore it will be open to all."