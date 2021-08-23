La Thuile Mountain Bike, verso il 2022 e oltre con la nuova Pump Track

Sono partiti da pochi giorni a La Thuile i lavori di realizzazione della nuova pista Pump Track, una struttura che completa la già ampia offerta turistica dedicata alla bike della località valdostana.
Il percorso ad anello lungo 188 m e realizzata in asfalto, sorgerà in prossimità del campo scuola di MTB in Fraz. Entreves, vicino alla partenza degli impianti di risalita e grazie al suo design moderno si inserisce perfettamente nel contesto alpino circostante.
La Thuile Bike World è oggi meta di biker e ciclisti provenienti da tutto il mondo e questa nuova struttura sarà un ulteriore elemento catalizzatore per gli appassionati in grado di ampliare a 360 gradi l’esperienza bike.
I due famosi passi che hanno ospitato tappe del Giro e del Tour, il Piccolo San Bernardo e Colle San Carlo, sono frequentatissimi fin dalla primavera non appena si scioglie la neve. La rete sentieristica per l’enduro e la discesa del bike park sono meta ambita durante tutto il periodo estivo, così come gli innumerevoli itinerari in quota per i giri pedalati anche con e-bike attraverso i quali è addirittura possibile valicare il confine e andare in Francia.
L’obbiettivo della Pump Track è quindi quello di ampliare e completare l’offerta del prodotto turistico bike e in particolare nel segmento didattica della Scuola di MTB La Thuile, una realtà in forte crescita negli ultimi anni con centinaia di grandi e piccini che si affidano ai maestri per imparare e migliorare la propria tecnica.
“L’area dove sta nascendo la Pump Track è proprio adiacente all’attuale zona a disposizione della Scuola di MTB La Thuile, già fornita di skill park per i più piccoli, percorso dual slalom e linea dirt per imparare a saltare. Come Scuola di MTB La Thuile proponiamo corsi didattici e di guida per ogni livello e la Pump Track sarà una nuova piattaforma grazie alla quale sarà possibile impostare lavori e lezioni molto specifici” dichiara Enrico Martello responsabile del bike park e della Scuola di Mountain Bike.
Ma non è tutto, la scelta di collaborare con Velosolutions, oltre che per la nota qualità delle loro strutture e servizi, è stata voluta in quanto gli impianti che realizzano in tutto il mondo hanno le caratteristiche e l’omologazione per ospitare eventi e competizioni internazionali rispettando gli standard richiesti dalla UCI (Unione Ciclistica Internazionale).
Questo apre le porte a possibili nuovi eventi agonistici di altissimo livello, aspetto che è nel DNA della località valdostana, da sempre attenta e protagonista a livello mondiale tanto nello sci quanto nella mountain bike.
Il Sindaco di La Thuile Mathieu Ferraris dichiara: “L’opera è davvero importante e ha richiesto uno sforzo congiunto tra Amministrazione, Società Impianti, Consorzio Turistico e scuola di Mountain Bike. Strutture di questo livello sono presenti esclusivamente nelle più prestigiose località votate agli sport outdoor e averla a La Thuile deve essere un vanto, oltretutto è costruita in maniera tale da poter essere utilizzata non solo dalle bici, ma anche dai monopattini e dagli skate e sarà quindi aperta a tutti.”
The investment and development program of La Thuile Bike World continues in La Thuile (Valle d'Aosta), with the addition of a very high-level Pump Track created in collaboration with specialist company Velosolutions.
The construction of the new Pump Track has just begun in La Thuile and aims at further enhancing the already substantial bike offer of this resort in the Valle d'Aosta region.
The asphalted circular track, 188 m long, will be located near the MTB training ground in the part of town known as Entreves, close to the bottom lift station, and thanks to its modern design will fit perfectly into the surrounding alpine context.
La Thuile Bike World is already a sought-after destination for mountain bikers and cyclists from all over the world and this new structure will make for another favourite hotspot for all enthusiasts, widening even more the riding experience they can enjoy in the alpine resort.
The two mountain passes that have been playing host to Giro and Tour stages alike, the infamous Piccolo San Bernardo and Colle San Carlo, every spring become very popular as soon as the snow melts. The enduro trail network and the bike park descents are another great favourite throughout the summer, as are the countless high-altitude itineraries for cross-country riding and e-biking, with plenty of routes that make it possible to cross the border into France.
The objective of the Pump Track is therefore to expand and complete the bike offer and in particular to support its skill tuition segment, of which the La Thuile MTB School is in charge - a reality that has grown rapidly in recent years with hundreds of young and less-young riders learning and honing their skills with the help of the School's instructors.
“The Pump Track will be located next to the current ground used by La Thuile MTB School, that is already equipped with a skill area for the youngest, a dual slalom course and a dirt line for jump practice. As La Thuile MTB School offers skills courses for all levels, the Pump Track is going to provide us with a new platform thanks to which it will be possible to set up very specific exercises and lessons," explains Enrico Martello, manager of Bike Park and Mountain Bike School.
But that's not all: the choice of collaborating with Velosolutions, besides being obviously related to the well-known quality of their structures and services, has been driven by the fact that the facilities they build over the world bear all the elements and sanctioned specs to host international events and competitions, as they meet the standards required by UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale).
This will open the door to new competitions and high-level events, something that is in the DNA of our resort, always greatly involved both in skiing and mountain-biking as an important global player.
The Mayor of La Thuile, Mr Mathieu Ferraris, adds: “This facility is really important and has required a joint effort between the Administration, the uplift company Società Impianti, the consortium of tourism service providers Consorzio Turistico and our Mountain Bike School. Structures of this level are exclusively present in the most prestigious and outdoor-oriented destinations: having one here in La Thuile is a reason of pride. In addition, it is going to be built in such a way that it will be fun to use not only for bikes, but also scooters and skates and therefore it will be open to all."