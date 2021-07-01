Mountainbike: Oro Xce Under 17 a Svizzera e Olanda nei Campionati europei giovanili di Pila

Vanno alla tedesca Carla Hahn e all’olandese Jelte Jochems gli ori nella XC Eliminator Under 17 dei Campionati europei giovanili di MountainBike, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta), a conclusione della seconda giornata di competizioni con in palio i primi titoli europei individuali.



Fa gara di testa dal primo all’ultimo metro la tedesca Carla Hahn (Scott racing Germany), non lasciando spazio alle avversarie. Secondo posto per la svizzera Sirin Staedler (Ka boom Switzerland 2), seguita dalla piemontese Anna Pellegrino (Buzzi Unicem, Loris bike, i Cinghiali) e dalla britannica Emily Carrick-Anderson (Ride for Charlie scotland).



Più combattuta la finale maschile, con le posizioni sul podio in bilico fino all’ultimo colpo di pedale, dove l’ha spuntata l’olandese Jelte Jochems (Team Hobij Vittoria), che ha avuto la meglio su ceco Vaclav Jezec. Sfida tutta italiana quella per il bronzo, che ha visto prevalere al fotofinish Mattia Settin (Bettini bike) sull’azzurro Elian Paccagnella.



Giornata intensa quella di domani, con la prima competizione – la Xco – che prenderà il via alle 10 con gli uomini Under 15. Alle 12 saranno le donne della stessa categoria a contendersi il titolo, mentre il pomeriggio (dalle 14) vedrà le donne categoria Under 14 sfidarsi. A chiudere il penultimo giorno di gara saranno gli uomini categoria 13 anni, alle 16.

Switzerland and the Netherlands in the European Youth Championships in Pila

Gold in the XC Eliminator Under 17 of the European Youth Mountain Bike Championships, in Pila (Aosta Valley), goes to the German Carla Hahn and the Dutch Jelte Jochems, at the end of the second day of competitions with the first individual European titles up for grabs.The German Carla Hahn (Scott racing Germany) takes the lead from the first to the last meter, leaving no room for her rivals. Second place went to the Swiss Sirin Staedler (Ka boom Switzerland 2), followed by the Piedmontese Anna Pellegrino (Buzzi Unicem, Loris bike, i Cinghiali) and the British Emily Carrick-Anderson (Ride for Charlie Scotland).The men's final was more competitive, with podium positions in the balance until the last stroke of the pedal, where Dutch Jelte Jochems (Team Hobij Vittoria) won, who got the better of Czech Vaclav Jezec. An all-Italian challenge for the bronze, which saw Mattia Settin (Bettini bike) prevail over the blue Elian Paccagnella.Tomorrow is an intense day, with the first competition - the Xco - which will start at 10 with the Under 15 men. At 12 the women of the same category will compete for the title, while the afternoon (from 14) will see the women category Under 14 challenge each other. The men in the 13-year-old category will close the penultimate day of competition, at 4 pm.