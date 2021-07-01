Mountainbike: A Pila oro per Italia e Svizzera

titoli individuali assegnati, oggi, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta) ai Campionati europei giovanili di MountainBike, in una specialità altamente spettacolare, l’Xc Eliminator, monopolizzato al maschile da una finale tutta tricolore e, al femminile caratterizzato dalla doppietta svizzera, e maglie di campione continentale indossate da Chloe Tschumi e Mario Campana.



Va alla svizzera Chloe Tschumi l’oro della XC Eliminator under 15. Una finale dominata dall’atleta del team Tropical Solothurn; seguita dalla connazionale Elena Frei (Tsp Zurisee) e dall’olandese Mae Cabaca (The Flyiing lowlanders), che vanno a occupare le piazze d’onore; quarta la danese Sara Aaboe Kallestrup. La “finalina” della categoria donne ha visto piazzarsi quinta posizione la portacolori della Repubblica Ceca Hanka Vikova, seguita dalla compagna Amàlie Gottwaldova; sesta la rappresentante dell’Italia Sofia Guichardaz, seguita dalla danese Kamma Bergholt.



Podio tutto italiano al maschile: il nuovo campione europeo Xce under 15 è il lombardo Mario Campana, vincitore di una finale tutta tricolore, corsa a tre sin dalle prime battute, dopo la caduta del bolzanino Fabian Hoellrigl a pochi metri dalla partenza. Argento all’altoatersino Hannes Wenter, terzo il bergamasco Stefano Melani (Lombardia 3) e quarto, appunto, Fabian Hoellrigl. Un’Italia che ha monopolizzato la semifinale maschile, a eccezione dello svizzero Thibaud Contesse (Team Valais) che chiuderà al settimo posto, terzo nella ‘small final’. Quinto posto per il rappresentante del colori azzurri Federico Rosario Brafa, seguito da Alessandro Micolucci (Scott Libarna); l’ottava posizione va a Stefano Cuneo (Bici Camogli).



La XCE Under 15, ha aperto la seconda giornata di gare in cui si assegnano le medaglie europee dei Campionati europei giovanili di Mountainbike. Nella categoria uomini sono stati 64 gli atleti a partire, suddivisi in 16 batterie. Nella categorie donne 32 le atlete alla partenza, suddivise in otto batterie. Cinquecento i metri di tracciato in questa gara fra le più spettacolari della cinque giorni di competizioni.

In the masculine tricolor hegemony; gold to Switzerland in the women's in Pila

First individual titles awarded today in Pila (Valle d'Aosta) at the European Youth Mountain Bike Championships, in a highly spectacular specialty, the Xc Eliminator, monopolized by the men by an all-tricolor final and, by the women characterized by the Swiss double, and continental champion jerseys worn by Chloe Tschumi and Mario Campana.



Chloe Tschumi from Switzerland goes to the gold in the XC Eliminator under 15. A final dominated by the athlete of the Tropical Solothurn team; she followed by her compatriot Elena Frei (Tsp Zurisee) and the Dutch Mae Cabaca (The Flyiing lowlanders), who go to occupy the squares of honor; fourth the Danish Sara Aaboe Kallestrup. The “final” in the women's category saw the Czech Republic standard-bearer Hanka Vikova finishing fifth, followed by her partner Amàlie Gottwaldova; sixth was the representative of Italy Sofia Guichardaz, followed by the Danish Kamma Bergholt.



All-Italian male podium: the new under 15 Xce European champion is the Lombard Mario Campana, winner of an all-Italian final, a three-way race from the very beginning, after the fall of the Bolzano player Fabian Hoellrigl a few meters from the start. Silver to the Altoatersino Hannes Wenter, third the Bergamo Stefano Melani (Lombardia 3) and fourth, in fact, Fabian Hoellrigl. An Italy that has monopolized the men's semifinal, with the exception of the Swiss Thibaud Contesse (Team Valais) who will finish in seventh place, third in the 'small final'. Fifth place for the representative of the blue colors Federico Rosario Brafa, followed by Alessandro Micolucci (Scott Libarna); the eighth position goes to Stefano Cuneo (Bici Camogli).



The XCE Under 15 has opened the second day of competitions in which the European medals of the European Youth Mountainbike Championships are awarded. In the men's category, 64 athletes started, divided into 16 heats. In the women's categories 32 the athletes at the start, divided into eight heats. Five hundred meters of track in this race among the most spectacular of the five days of competitions.