Mountainbike: Gli svizzeri dominano prima giornata europei di Pila

la svizzera Elena Frei (TSP Zurisee1) 1’35”55) a realizzare il miglior tempo nel time trial Under 15 che ha aperto i Campionati europei giovanili di mountainbike, questa mattina, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta).

La cronometro che determina le griglie di partenza delle gare che assegneranno le medaglie del Campionato europeo, vede al 2° posto l’olandese Mae Cabaca (The flying lowlanders; 1’37”55), seguita dalla norvegese Eline Ekroll (Team Norway ; 1’37”90). Sesto posto per la neo campionessa italiana, che difende i colori azzurri,Sofia Guichardaz (1’38”95); a 3’40’’ dalla prima classificata.

Al 29° posto Anna Sinner (Bolzano U15; 1’46”45). Sono 91 le atlete che hanno tagliato il traguardo degli 850 metri di tracciato del time trial, un anello visibile quasi per intero da un unico punto e già molto apprezzato dai protagonisti delle scorse edizioni.



Elvetico anche il primo classificato del time trial Under 15 uomini, Joel Fleuri (Tropical Solothurn; 1’27”40) tallonato dal danese Lucca Bennetze (Denmark4); 1’27”75) e dall’italiano Mario Campana (Lombardia 3; 1’27”95). Quarto posto per il rappresentate della squadra azzurra Ettore Fabbro (1’29”80), a 2’40” dal capoclassifica. Nei primi dieci anche l’italiano Stefano Melani, settimo in 1’30”25.Sono 154 gli atleti Under 15 che hanno tagliato il traguardo del time trail.



Domani, protagoniste saranno le Staffette: la prima, Esordienti Under 15, prenderà il via alle 11.



Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet, la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e con il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.

It is the Swiss Elena Frei (TSP Zurisee1; 1’35 "55) who set the best time in the Under 15 time trial that opened the European Youth Mountainbike Championships this morning in Pila (Aosta Valley). The time trial that determines the starting grids of the races that will award the medals of the European Championship, sees the Dutch Mae Cabaca (The flying lowlanders; 1'37 "55) in 2nd place, followed by the Norwegian Eline Ekroll (Team Norway; 1 '37 "90). Sixth place for the new Italian champion, who defends the blue colors, Sofia Guichardaz (1’38 "95); 3'40 '' from the first classified. In 29th place Anna Sinner (Bolzano U15; 1’46 "45). 91 athletes have crossed the finish line of the 850-meter time trial track, a ring that is almost entirely visible from a single point and already much appreciated by the protagonists of the previous editions.



Swiss also the first classified in the Under 15 men's time trial, Joel Fleuri (Tropical Solothurn; 1’27 "40), closely followed by the Danish Lucca Bennetze (Denmark4); 1'27 "75) and by the Italian Mario Campana (Lombardy 3; 1'27" 95). Fourth place for the representative of the blue team Ettore Fabbro (1’29 "80), 2’40" from the leader. In the top ten also the Italian Stefano Melani, seventh in 1’30 "25. 154 Under 15 athletes have crossed the finish line of the time trail.



Tomorrow, the protagonists will be the Relays: the first, Esordienti Under 15, will start at 11.



The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet, the Italian Cycling Federation and with the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the of the Aosta Valley, of the Municipalities of Aosta and Gressan and of Pila spa.