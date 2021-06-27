Ciclismo: Il Campionato europeo giovanile di Mtb fa il ‘pienone’ a Pila

Mancano poche ore all’inizio del Campionati europei giovanili di Mountainbike di Pila (Valle d’Aosta), in calendario dal 28 giugno al 3 luglio. A partire da lunedì mattina atleti provenienti da tutta Europa, con le loro squadre e i loro accompagnatori, animeranno il paese a monte di Aosta con il loro entusiasmo e la loro preparazione. Considerato il grande afflusso di addetti ai lavori e i parcheggi adibiti a area ‘team’ e ‘camper’, è consigliato sin d’ora, prevedere di raggiungere il sito di gara – la «bolla» normata per prevenire ogni rischio di contagio da Covid-19 – tramite la telecabina. Gli abituali parcheggi dell’area non potranno essere a disposizione.

Il programma è stato definito nei minimi particolari: la competizione inizierà a prendere vita da lunedì alle 9, con la verifica delle tessere e la consegna dei pettorali. Una giornata, quella di lunedì, il cui pomeriggio sarà dedicato alla riunione tecnica per tutte le gare, prevista dalle 17 alle 18. Si inizia a entrare nel vivo della competizione - che vedrà sfidarsi sui sentieri di Pila 524 atleti in rappresentanza di 23 nazioni - martedì mattina, con il Time Trial (TT) e le prove libere del percorso con la gara Esordienti, in programma alle 9,30 e, dalle 14, la gara Allievi, in entrambi i casi sia maschili sia femminili e senza titoli europei in palio, ma solo per definire le griglie di partenza di tutte le gare dei giorni successivi. Dalle 14 alle 16 è prevista la consegna dei pettorali di Team Relay XCR Allievi, mentre la mattina dopo, dalle 9 alle 11 saranno consegnati agli Allievi. Le prove ufficiali del percorso prenderanno il via alle 9, poi, protagoniste della giornata saranno le due staffette Esordienti (M/F; 13-14 anni) e Allievi (M/F; 15-16 anni). Le cerimonie protocollari saranno alle 11 e alle 13. Alle 16 è prevista la consegna dei pettorali Xc Eliminator Esordienti. Agli allievi saranno consegnati giovedì 1° luglio a partire dalle 9 e fino alle 10,30 ci saranno le prove ufficiali del percorso. La prima gara è alle 11, con la sfida fra gli Esordienti (alle 11) prima e gli Allievi poi (alle 13,30).

Ricca di competizioni la giornata di venerdì. Si inizia alle 8,30 con le prove ufficiali, poi un serratissimo programma: primi a partire, alle 10, gli Esordienti maschili del 2° anno, seguiti, alle 12, dalle Esordienti Donne del 2° anno e alle 14 dalle Donne del 1° anno. Alle 16 gli Esordienti maschi del 1° anno. Le cerimonie protocollari si terranno alla fine di ogni prova. Stessa programmazione per gli Allievi il giorno dopo, sabato 3 luglio, a eccezione dell’inversione fra i ragazzi del 1° e 2° anno (Allievi Maschi 1° anno partiranno alle 10).

Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet, la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e con il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.

The European Youth MTB Championship is 'full house' in Pila (Vd'A)

There are just a few hours left to the start of the European Youth Mountainbike Championships in Pila (Aosta Valley), scheduled from 28 June to 3 July. Starting from Monday morning athletes from all over Europe, with their teams and their companions, will animate the village upstream of Aosta with their enthusiasm and their preparation. Considering the large influx of professionals and the car parks used as a 'team' and 'camper' area, it is recommended right now to plan to reach the competition site - the regulated "bubble" to prevent any risk of contagion from Covid- 19 - via the cable car. The usual car parks in the area will not be available.

The program has been defined in detail: the competition will begin to take place from Monday at 9, with the verification of the cards and the delivery of the bibs. One day, that of Monday, the afternoon of which will be dedicated to the technical meeting for all the competitions, scheduled from 5 to 6 pm The competition begins - which will see 524 athletes competing on the paths of Pila, representing 23 nations - Tuesday morning, with the Time Trial (TT) and free practice of the route with the Esordienti race, scheduled at 9.30 and, from 14, the Allievi race, in both cases both male and female and without European titles up for grabs , but only to define the starting grids for all the races of the following days. The Team Relay XCR Allievi bibs will be delivered from 2 to 4 pm, while the next morning, from 9 to 11, they will be delivered to the Allievi. The official tests of the route will start at 9, then the protagonists of the day will be the two Relays Esordienti (M / F; 13-14 years) and Allievi (M / F; 15-16 years). The protocol ceremonies will be at 11 am and 1 pm. The Xc Eliminator Esordienti bibs will be delivered at 4 pm. The students will be given on Thursday 1 July starting from 9 and until 10.30 there will be the official tests of the course. The first race is at 11, with the challenge between the Beginners (at 11) first and the Allievi then (at 13.30).

Full of competitions on Friday. It starts at 8.30 with the official tests, then a very tight program: first to leave, at 10, the male Esordienti of the 2nd year, followed, at 12, by the Esordienti Women of the 2nd year and at 14 by the Women of the 1st ° year. At 4 pm the male Beginners of the 1st year. Protocol ceremonies will be held at the end of each rehearsal. Same schedule for the students the next day, Saturday 3 July, with the exception of the inversion between the 1st and 2nd year boys (1st year male students will leave at 10 am).

The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet and the Italian Cycling Federation and the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the Regional Council of the Aosta Valley, the Municipalities of Gressan and Aosta and the Pila spa.