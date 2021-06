Ciclismo: Nel weekend vanno in scena gli Internazionali d’Italia Series

ABOUT LA THUILE

The small village of La Thuile is located in the Alps at the north-west of the country, in the Aosta Valley Region, close to the French border. The traditional name of the town comes from the Latin word “Tegula” which means tile roof. La Thuile is located at 1,441m along the road that links Italy to Bourg-Saint-Maurice and the Val D'Isere in France trough the Piccolo San Bernardo Pass. The massive Rutor and the majestic Mont Blanc mountain backdrop to the extraordinary valley of La Thuile. A sunny and a wild and unspoiled nature, a mountain village attached to its traditions. The mtb riding area of La Thuile (2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021 Enduro World Series venue) covers a wide area from an altitude of 2,600m just under the peaks of Chaz Dura, down to 1,200m where the village of La Thuile is located. The beauty of the landscape and the power of the environment characterizes the La Thuile Bike World network of trails, all highly natural and designed in harmony with the shape of the territory, pure riding pleasure with the plus of a breathtaking view.

lathuile.it/bikeworld