Il Campionato Europeo giovanile Mtb nella ‘bolla’ di Pila

Come da protocolli per combattere la diffusione della pandemia da Covid-19, sarà rigidamente regolamentato l’accesso al sito di gara per tutta la settimana, dal 28 giungo al 3 luglio, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta), sede dell’edizione 2021 del Campionato europeo giovanile di MountainBike che, a oggi, conta 525 iscritti in rappresentanza di 23 nazioni.

Il test è obbligatorio per tutti, dai concorrenti agli organizzatori, e il ‘tampone rapido’ dev’essere effettuato nelle 48 ore precedenti e presentato al momento dell’accredito, unitamente all’autocertificazione. Sono esentati dal test preventivo coloro che saranno muniti del certificato della prima dose di vaccinazione effettuato da almeno 15 giorni.

Giornalisti, fotografi e cameramen devono accreditarsi alla Federazione ciclistica europea, all’indirizzo mail media@uec.ch; il pass, il braccialetto e l’eventuale pettorale potranno essere ritirati al centro stampa della manifestazione – aperto lunedì 28 giugno, dalle 15 alle 18, e gli altri giorni dalle 8,30 alle 18 -, alla Scuola di Sci di Pila (in zona partenza/arrivo), solo dopo aver espletato la registrazione nell’ufficio all’uopo predisposto, all’arrivo della funivia Aosta – Pila.

Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet, la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e con il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.

Per ogni tipo d’informazione è consultabile il sito ufficiale della manifestazione, www.PilaBike.it, il sito della Federazione Europea, www.uec.ch (sezione event, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, e la pagina Facebook, @uecmtbyouthchampionships.

As per the protocols to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to the competition site will be strictly regulated for the whole week, from 28 June to 3 July, in Pila (Valle d'Aosta), home of the 2021 edition. of the European Youth Mountain Bike Championship which, to date, has 525 members representing 23 nations.

The test is mandatory for everyone, from competitors to organizers, and the 'quick swab' must be carried out in the previous 48 hours and presented at the time of accreditation, together with the self-certification. Those who have the certificate of the first vaccination dose carried out for at least 15 days are exempt from the preventive test.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen must be accredited to the European Cycling Federation, at the email address media@uec.ch; the pass, the bracelet and any bib can be collected at the press center of the event - open on Monday 28 June, from 15 to 18, and the other days from 8.30 to 18 -, at the Ski School of Pila (in the area departure / arrival), only after having completed the registration in the office prepared for this purpose, at the arrival of the Aosta - Pila cable car.

The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet and the Italian Cycling Federation and the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the Regional Council of the Aosta Valley, the Municipalities of Gressan and Aosta and the Pila spa.

For any type of information, the official website of the event, www.PilaBike.it, the website of the European Federation, www.uec.ch (event section, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, and the Facebook page, can be consulted). @uecmtbyouthchampionships.