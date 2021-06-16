Il Campionato Europeo giovanile di Mtb un segno di grande ripartenza

Per ripartire ci vogliono coraggio, passione, organizzazione. E lo sport estivo riparte con i Campionati europei giovanili di MountainBike, manifestazione di respiro internazionale, votata ai giovani e al green. Ieri, nel salone della Banca di credito cooperativo Valdostana, è stata presentata la kermesse, che vedrà - dal 28 giugno al 3 luglio - quasi 500 giovani atleti in rappresentanza di 18 nazioni sui nuovi, più sicuri e spettacolari tracciati di Pila.

«C’è piena soddisfazione da parte dell’amministrazione comunale – ha detto il sindaco di Gressan, Michel Martinet - per questa edizione dei campionati europei, saranno una formidabile vetrina per Pila, forse più conosciuta per gli sport invernali. Grazie a tutti coloro che sono riusciti, malgrado le oggettive difficoltà legate alla pandemia da Covid-19, a non perdersi d’animo e organizzare al meglio la manifestazione».

Il ritorno in termini promozionali è evocato anche dalla presidente del Comitato regionale della Federazione ciclistica italiana, Francesca Pellizzer: “Avrà un richiamo turistico formidabile, ma ciò che più conta è che sarà incentrato su uno sport ecologico e pulito. Ci siamo chiesti se ce l’avremmo fatta; la sfida era difficile, ma era nostro compito portare a termine quanto iniziato nel 2019. Abbiamo lavorato sodo – grazie anche ai tanti volontari – e la massima attenzione sarà rivolta all’attuazione dei protocolli per contenere la diffusione della pandemia; allestiremo in loco un ‘hub’ dove effettueremo i tamponi e far gareggiare tutti nella massima sicurezza».

“Questo sarà, purtroppo, il terzo e ultimo anno – ha aggiunto Felice Piccolo, presidente del Comitato organizzatore -; l’edizione 2022 si terrà in Svizzera, per un biennio, e la Valle d’Aosta è stata l’unica regione a portare a termine un triennio. Tutto questo è stato possibile grazie al supporto della Regione, degli sponsor e dei volontari”.

“Un evento che potrà dare slancio alla ripartenza, unendo turismo e sport affinché la regione possa guadagnarci anche dal punto di vista sociale – ha aggiunto Jean Dondeynaz, presidente del Coni Vd’A -; ci vuole coraggio per allestire una manifestazione così importante in questo periodo: l’evento terrà vicini i ragazzi allo sport”.

“Abbiamo sempre creduto nella destagionalizzazione dell’offerta turistica – ha sottolineato Davide Vuillermoz, presidente della Pila spa - e continuiamo a farlo. Vogliamo proseguire a investire sulla stagione estiva e questo sta avvenendo al di fuori dalle grandi presenze che registriamo a luglio e agosto. Abbiamo molte squadre, oggi, che sono sui tracciati ad allenarsi: la proposta di Paolo Pesse di allestire un percorso di Cross country, lanciata quattro anni fa, sta dando i sui frutti”.

“L’attenzione nazionale e internazionale sarà tutta sulla Valle d’Aosta – ha commentato Corrado Jordan, segretario del Consiglio regionale - e questo rappresenta un motivo di orgoglio. Sarà bello accogliere questi atleti e far scoprire lo scrigno di territorio, ambiente, natura e gastronomia che è la Valle d’Aosta”.

“L’anno di pandemia è stato difficile su ogni fronte e qualcuno lo ha definito ‘una guerra’ - ha esordito l’assessore allo Sport Jean-Pierre Guichardaz – e che si riparta proprio con una manifestazione dedicata ai più giovani è un elemento simbolico e un messaggio di grandissima speranza. Sappiamo e crediamo che lo sport in una regione come la nostra sia un elemento di traino per il turismo e la promozione del territorio. Lo Sport è connesso alla cultura, alla crescita delle nuove generazioni e l’idea di fornire elementi che vadano oltre il gesto atletico favoriscono la crescita personale. La Federazione ciclistica è un’autentica macchina da guerra, ha dimostrato capacità organizzative e un’etica encomiabile. I complimenti vanno estesi anche alla Pila spa, che vede lontano, ha ottime intuizioni e ha saputo investire sulla bicicletta ”.

“È noto come il percorso di Nove Mesto – rilancia Paolo Pesse, direttore tecnico degli Europei – sia il più bello e apprezzato dell’intero circuito di Coppa del Mondo. La nostra base di partenza è stata proprio copiare quel tracciato e arrivare ai quei livelli. L idea che abbiamo avuto quattro anni fa sta funzionando e ora non siamo distanti dalla difficoltà, spettacolarità del percorso Ceco. Con le modifiche di quest’anno il tracciato è maggiormente sicuro: abbiamo quattro nuove linee e allargato di un metro l’intera pista. Sarà un campionato molto diverso, più spettacolare, caratterizzato dai tanti sorpassi e sara difficile mantenere la testa della corsa”.

Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet e la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.

Per ogni tipo d’informazione è consultabile il sito ufficiale della manifestazione, www.PilaBike.it, il sito della Federazione Europea, www.uec.ch (sezione event, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, e la pagina Facebook, @uecmtbyouthchampionships.

To restart, it takes courage, passion, organization. And summer sport restarts with the MountainBike European Youth Championships, an international event, dedicated to young people and the green. Yesterday, in the hall of the Valdostana Cooperative Credit Bank, the event was presented, which will see - from 28 June to 3 July - almost 500 young athletes representing 18 nations on the new, safer and more spectacular tracks in Pila.

“There is full satisfaction from the municipal administration - said the mayor of Gressan, Michel Martinet - for this edition of the European championships, they will be a formidable showcase for Pila, perhaps best known for winter sports. Thanks to all those who managed, despite the objective difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic, not to lose heart and organize the event in the best possible was “.

The return in promotional terms is also evoked by the president of the Regional Committee of the Italian Cycling Federation, Francesca Pellizzer: “It will have a formidable tourist appeal, but what matters most is that it will be centered on an ecological and clean sport. We wondered if we would have made it; the challenge was difficult, but it was our task to complete what we started in 2019. We worked hard - thanks also to the many volunteers - and the utmost attention will be paid to the implementation of protocols to contain the spread of the pandemic; we will set up a 'hub' on site where we will carry out swabs and let everyone compete in maximum safety“.

“Unfortunately, this will be the third and last year - added Felice Piccolo, president of the organizing committee -; the 2022 edition will be held in Switzerland for a two-year period, and the Aosta Valley was the only region to complete a three-year period. All this was possible thanks to the support of the Region, sponsors and volunteers“.

“We have always believed in the seasonal adjustment of the tourist offer - underlined Davide Vuillermoz, president of Pila spa - and we continue to do so. We want to continue investing in the summer season and this is happening outside the large presences we record in July and August. We have many teams today who are on the tracks to train: Paolo Pesse's proposal to set up a Cross country course, launched four years ago, is bearing fruit“.

“National and international attention will be entirely on the Aosta Valley - commented Corrado Jordan, secretary of the Regional Council - and this is a source of pride. It will be nice to welcome these athletes and let them discover the treasure trove of territory, environment, nature and gastronomy that is the Aosta Valley “.

The year of the pandemic was difficult on every front and someone called it 'a war' - began the councilor for Sport Jean-Pierre Guichardaz - and that it starts again with an event dedicated to the youngest is a symbolic element and a message of great hope. We know and believe that sport in a region like ours is a driving force for tourism and the promotion of the territory. Sport is connected to culture, to the growth of the new generations and the idea of providing elements that go beyond the athletic gesture promote personal growth. The Cycling Federation is an authentic war machine, it has demonstrated organizational skills and a commendable ethics. The compliments should also be extended to Pila spa, which sees far, has excellent intuitions and has been able to invest in the bicycle“.

“It is known how the Nove Mesto course - relaunches Paolo Pesse, technical director of the European Championships - is the most beautiful and appreciated of the entire World Cup circuit. Our starting point was just copying that track and getting to those levels. The idea we had four years ago is working and now we are not far from the difficulty, spectacularity of the Czech route. With the changes this year, the track is safer: we have four new lines and widened the entire track by one meter. It will be a very different, more spectacular championship, characterized by many overtakes and it will be difficult to keep the lead“.

The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet and the Italian Cycling Federation and the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the Regional Council of the Aosta Valley, the Municipalities of Gressan and Aosta and the Pila spa.

For any type of information, the official website of the event, www.PilaBike.it, the website of the European Federation, www.uec.ch (event section, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, and the Facebook page, can be consulted). @uecmtbyouthchampionships.