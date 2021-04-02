Il Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d’Aosta riparte

Seppur con la dovuta cautela che il periodo impone, ma con la passione e l'entusiasmo che la contraddistinguono, la Società Ciclistica Valdostana ha definito il programma della storica corsa a tappe riservata agli atleti Under 23. La 57esima edizione del Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta, quindi, si disputerà dal 16 al 18 luglio 2021. L’esordio della corsa sarà venerdì 16 luglio con la frazione che vedrà come sede di partenza e di arrivo il Comune di Pollein. Sabato 17 luglio, invece, sarà la volta della Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia, mentre il gran finale di domenica 18 luglio avrà come teatro la tappa Fénis - Cogne, con arrivo nel cuore del Parco Nazionale del Gran Paradiso. I dettagli delle tappe sono in via di definizione, ma è già certo che la corsa non perderà la sua fama di gara per veri scalatori, con frazioni dai connotati forti e dalle altimetrie selettive. “Siamo felici di dare un segno di speranza e di ripartenza! Per l'edizione del 2021, viste tutte le incognite legate all'attuale emergenza sanitaria, si è prudentemente scelto di limitare il numero delle tappe a tre, evitando sconfinamenti e concentrando la corsa solamente sul territorio valdostano - dice il presidente del comitato organizzatore Riccardo Moret - I protocolli organizzativi dell'UCI sono stringenti, ma guardiamo al futuro con ottimismo. Un doveroso ringraziamento va, sin d'ora, alla Regione Autonoma Valle d'Aosta per il suo essenziale sostegno, alle Amministrazioni Comunali e a tutti gli sponsors che ci hanno concordato il loro sostegno seppur in un momento storico non facile”. FRA

Le Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta va recommencer! Bien qu'avec la prudence requise par la période, mais avec la passion et l'enthousiasme qui la caractérisent, la Società Ciclistica Valdostana a défini le programme de l'historique course par étapes réservée aux Under 23. La 57e édition du Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta se déroulera donc du 16 au 18 juillet 2021. Le début de la course aura lieu le vendredi 16 juillet avec la fraction qui verra la municipalité de Pollein comme point de départ et d'arrivée. Le samedi 17 juillet, ce sera l'étape Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia, tandis que le grand final du dimanche 18 juillet se déroulera entre Fénis et Cogne, avec l'arrivée au cœur du Parco Nazionale del Gran Paradiso. Les détails des étapes sont en cours de définition, mais il est déjà certain que la course sera, comme toujours, pour les vrais grimpeurs, avec des fractions aux caractéristiques fortes et aux altitudes sélectives. «Nous sommes heureux de donner un signe d'espoir et un nouveau départ! Pour l'édition 2021, compte tenu de toutes les inconnues liées à l'urgence sanitaire actuelle, il a été prudemment choisi de limiter le nombre d'étapes à trois en concentrant la course uniquement sur le territoire de la Vallée d'Aoste - explique le président du comité d'organisation Riccardo Moret - Les protocoles d'organisation de l'UCI sont rigoureux, mais nous regardons l'avenir avec optimisme. Un merci dévoué va, dès maintenant, à la Regione Autonoma Valle d'Aosta pour son essentielle contribution, aux Administrations Municipales et à tous les sponsors qui ont accepté de nous soutenir, bien que dans un moment historique difficile». ENG

The Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta starts again! Although with the due caution that the period requires, but with the passion and enthusiasm that distinguish it, the Società Ciclistica Valdostana has defined the program of the historic stage race reserved for Under 23 athletes. The 57th edition of the Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta, therefore, will be held from 16th to 18th July 2021. The debut of the race will be Friday 16th July with the fraction that will see the Municipality of Pollein as the starting and finishing point. On Saturday 17th July, however, it will be the turn of Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia, while the grand finale will be the Fénis - Cogne stage, arriving in the heart of the Parco Nazionale del Gran Paradiso Sunday 18th July. The details of the stages are being defined, but it is already certain that the race will not lose its reputation as a race for true climbers, with fractions with strong characteristics and selective altitudes.

“We are happy to give a sign of hope and a fresh start! For the 2021 edition, given all the unknowns related to the current health emergency, it was prudently chosen to limit the number of stages to three, avoiding encroachments and concentrating the race only on the Aosta Valley territory - says the president of the organizing committee Riccardo Moret - The organizational protocols of the UCI are stringent, but we look to the future with optimism. A dutiful thanks goes, as of now, to the Regione Autonoma Valle d'Aosta for its crucial support, to the Municipal Administrations and to all the sponsors who have agreed to support us, albeit in a difficult historical moment”.