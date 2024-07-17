Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) vola sul traguardo di Passy Plaine Joux e conquista la prima maglia gialla CVA del 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. Con un allungo nel finale della tappa, partita da Saint Gervais, il giovane kazako anticipa, dopo 40 chilometri di corsa, il gruppo dei migliori di una manciata di secondi precedendo Alastair Mackellar (Hagens Berman Jayco) e Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). A seguire, sgranato dalla salita conclusiva, giungono tutti i migliori, compreso il favorito Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny) che, nelle prime fasi dell'ascesa, aveva tentato la sortita insieme al norvegese Embret Svestad Bardseng (Arkea B&B Hotels). Per quello che riguarda le altre maglie della corsa, la prima giornata del Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc arride a Jarno Wydar (maglia bianca Cervino Ski Paradise dei giovani) e Federico Biagini (maglia rossa Haute Savoie le Département degli sprint). Il vincitore di tappa Dostiyev, invece, veste anche la maglia azzurra Regione Valle d'Aosta a punti e la maglia a pois Eaux Valdotaines dei GPM.
FRA
Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) s'envole vers la ligne d'arrivée de Passy Plaine Joux et remporte le premier maillot jaune CVA du 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. Avec une échappée sur le fial de l'étape partie de Saint Gervais, le jeune Kazakh, après 40 kilomètres de course, précède d'une poignée de secondes le groupe des meilleurs, devant Alastair Mackellar (Hagens Berman Jayco) et Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). Ensuite, a suivre, tous les meilleurs sont arrivés, y compris le favori Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny) qui, au début de l'ascension, avait tenté la sortie en compagnie du Norvégien Embret Svestad Bardseng (Arkea B&B Hotels). Quant aux autres maillots de la course, la première journée du Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc accueille Jarno Wydar (maillot blanc Cervino Ski Paradise pour les jeunes) et Federico Biagini (maillot rouge Haute Savoie le Département pour les sprints). Le vainqueur de l'étape Dostiyev remporte également le maillot bleu Valle d'Aosta par points et le maillot à pois Eaux Valdotaines des KOM.
ENG
Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) flies to the finish line in Passy Plaine Joux and wins the first CVA yellow jersey of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. With a breakaway at the end of the stage, which started from Saint Gervais, the young Kazakh, after 40 kilometers of racing, anticipates the group of the best by a handful of seconds, ahead of Alastair Mackellar (Hagens Berman Jayco) and Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). Afterwards, shaken by the final climb, all the best arrive, including the favorite Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny) who, in the early stages of the ascent, had attempted the sortie together with the Norwegian Embret Svestad Bardseng (Arkea B&B Hotels). As for the other jerseys of the race, the first day of the Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'AOsta Mont Blanc welcomes Jarno Wydar (white jersey Cervino Ski Paradise for the Under 20) and Federico Biagini (red jersey Haute Savoie le Département for the sprints). The stage winner Dostiyev, however, also wears the blue jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta and the polka dot jersey Valdotaines of the KOM leader.