Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) vola sul traguardo di Passy Plaine Joux

Ilkhan Dostiyev (Astana Qazaqstan) flies to the finish line in Passy Plaine Joux and wins the first CVA yellow jersey of the 60° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont Blanc. With a breakaway at the end of the stage, which started from Saint Gervais, the young Kazakh, after 40 kilometers of racing, anticipates the group of the best by a handful of seconds, ahead of Alastair Mackellar (Hagens Berman Jayco) and Ludovico Crescioli (Team Technipes). Afterwards, shaken by the final climb, all the best arrive, including the favorite Jarno Wydar (Lotto Dstny) who, in the early stages of the ascent, had attempted the sortie together with the Norwegian Embret Svestad Bardseng (Arkea B&B Hotels). As for the other jerseys of the race, the first day of the Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'AOsta Mont Blanc welcomes Jarno Wydar (white jersey Cervino Ski Paradise for the Under 20) and Federico Biagini (red jersey Haute Savoie le Département for the sprints). The stage winner Dostiyev, however, also wears the blue jersey Regione Valle d'Aosta and the polka dot jersey Valdotaines of the KOM leader.