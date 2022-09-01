La tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup trait d’unior per i grandi eventi a Pila

Si è parlato molto di futuro, con aspirazioni di eventi ai massimi livelli internazionali, ieri, a Maison Gargantua, a Gressan (Valle d‘Aosta), nel corso della partecipata conferenza stampa di presentazione della tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup, ma il ‘focus’ era puntato nella prova conclusiva della kermesse continentale.

E, dal 9 all’11 settembre, i migliori interpreti della disciplina tornare a sfidarsi sulla pista ‘du Bois’, l’originale, quella disegnata – e ora intitolata – a Corrado Hérin: “Un tracciato tecnico, difficile, che piace molto ai rider, tra i belli del panorama internazionale”, ha spiegato il direttore di organizzazione, Paolo Pesse. “Lungo i 2,7 km del percorso e 526 metri di dislivello dislocheremo 29 postazioni di controllo e 6 di soccorso, presidiati dai Marshal”.

E proprio l’aspetto organizzativo nel reperire un ‘plotone’ di volontari assume una importanza significativa: “È un punto sensibile della gestione della gara – sottolinea Francesca Pellizzer, presidente del Comitato valdostano della Fci -, avere a disposizione un alto numero di volontari che garantiscano la sicurezza e il normale svolgimento della competizione. Grazie alla Pila Bike Planet, sodalizio organizzatore, anche quest’anno garantiamo manifestazioni di alto livello al calendario nazionale. L’Ixs è un circuito che, in stagione, raccoglie ben più di 500 iscritti; a rotazione, le nazioni ospitanti si fanno carico di ospitare la tappa conclusiva che, per ragioni di classifica, vede la partecipazione scemare: ci aspettiamo comunque 250 concorrenti, anche per la bellezza e la difficoltà del tracciato, sempre molto apprezzato”.

“Per l’edizione 2022 – spiega Felice Piccolo, presidente della Pila Bike Planet – andiamo in pista anche con l’Abbinata nazionale, aperta a Esordienti, Allievi e Master, dedicata a Ettore Bettega, un volontario sempre presente e in prima linea in tutte le manifestazione organizzate nel territorio di Gressan e, di conseguenza, anche a Pila”.

“A causa dei cantieri che sorgeranno nel comprensorio, a conseguenza dei lavori che prenderanno il via il prossimo anno – ha commentato Davide Vuillermoz, presidente della Pila spa -, nel prossimo biennio sarà difficile per la nostra stazione organizzare eventi di alto livello e molto partecipati. Ma vogliamo guardare avanti, ambire ai massimi livelli, come la Coppa del Mondo; vogliamo diventare una stazione di riferimento per il mondo delle due ruote, movimento in continua e costante crescita e naturale alternativa al turismo invernale. Ma per la Coppa del Mondo vogliamo indossare giacca e cravatta, il nostro vestito migliore: i tracciati sono già particolarmente apprezzati dagli appassionati, ma vogliamo essere anche ‘belli’, e oltre all’agonismo offrire la migliore cartolina della nostra stazione.”

The final stage of the Ixs Downhill Cup trait d’unior for major events in Pila

There was a lot of talk about the future, with aspirations for events at the highest international levels, yesterday, at Maison Gargantua, in Gressan (Valle d'Aosta), during the participated press conference to present the final stage of the Ixs Downhill Cup, but the 'focus' was aimed at the final test of the continental event.

And, from 9 to 11 September, the best interpreters of the discipline will return to challenge each other on the 'du Bois' track, the original one, the one designed - and now named - after Corrado Hérin: rider, among the beautiful on the international scene ”, explained the organization director, Paolo Pesse. "Along the 2.7 km of the route and 526 meters in altitude we will deploy 29 control posts and 6 rescue stations, manned by the Marshals".

And precisely the organizational aspect in finding a 'platoon' of volunteers assumes significant importance: "It is a sensitive point in the management of the race - underlines Francesca Pellizzer, president of the Aosta Valley Committee of the FCI - to have a high number of volunteers available who guarantee safety and the normal running of the competition. Thanks to Pila Bike Planet, an organizing association, this year too we guarantee high-level events on the national calendar. The Ixs is a circuit that, during the season, gathers well over 500 members; in rotation, the host nations take charge of hosting the final stage which, for ranking reasons, sees the participation diminish: we are expecting 250 competitors, also for the beauty and difficulty of the track, always highly appreciated ".

"For the 2022 edition - explains Felice Piccolo, president of Pila Bike Planet - we are also going on the track with the national match, open to Beginners, Students and Masters, dedicated to Ettore Bettega, a volunteer always present and at the forefront of all the events organized in the Gressan area and, consequently, also in Pila ".

"Due to the construction sites that will arise in the area, as a result of the works that will start next year - commented Davide Vuillermoz, president of Pila spa -, in the next two years it will be difficult for our station to organize high-level and highly attended events . But we want to look ahead, aim for the highest levels, like the World Cup; we want to become a reference station for the world of two wheels, a movement in continuous and constant growth and a natural alternative to winter tourism. But for the World Cup we want to wear a jacket and tie, our best suit: the tracks are already particularly popular with fans, but we also want to be 'beautiful', and in addition to competitive spirit, offer the best postcard of our station."