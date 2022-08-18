Ciclismo: Attesi i ‘Top riders’ nella tappa finale Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila

Conto alla rovescia scandito dal lavoro incessante degli organizzatori che, dal 9 all’11 settembre, a Pila (Valle d’Aosta), regaleranno grande spettacolo nella tappa conclusiva dell’Ixs Downhill Cup, manifestazione che si preannuncia di altissimo livello tecnico, su una pista impegnativa, che metterà a dura prova l’abilità dei migliori rider della disciplina.

Al momento sono circa 150 gli atleti che hanno perfezionato l’iscrizione – che chiuderà il 6 settembre -, a rappresentare 24 Federazioni straniere oltre, ovvio, l’Italia. Pila sarà la quinta tappa della kermesse continentale e cresce la curiosità di vedere all’opera sulla pista ‘du Bois’ il capoclassifica della generale, lo sloveno Luka Berginc, vincitore delle prime due tappa del circuito: a Lussino, in Croazia, e a Maribor, sulla pista di casa, successi seguiti dal sesto posto ottenuto nella terza prova, a Semmering, in Austria.

Così come si attende la prestazione che saprà offrire la bolzanina, ventinovenne, Veronika Widmann, già vincitrice lo scorso anno sul tracciato valdostano e del circuito Ixs Downhill Cup 2019, bronzo ai recenti Europei di Maribor e campionessa italiana, per il secondo anno consecutivo, al Sestriere (Torino), lo scorso 24 luglio. Altoatesina che, nella prova tricolore, ha preceduto la valdostana Sophie Riva, grande protagonista, oltre che nella Discesa, anche nell’Enduro World Series e reduce dalla bella vittoria tra le U21 nella tappa americana di Burke.

La tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Series sarà presentata, in conferenza stampa, mercoledì 31 agosto, alle 17.30, a Maison Gargantua, a Gressan (Aosta).

The 'Top riders' are expected in the final stage Ixs Downhill Cup in Pila (Vd'A)





Countdown marked by the incessant work of the organizers who, from 9 to 11 September, in Pila (Valle d'Aosta), will give a great show in the final stage of the Ixs Downhill Cup, an event that promises to be of the highest technical level, on a challenging track, which will test the skill of the best riders in the discipline.

At the moment there are about 150 athletes who have completed their registration - which will close on September 6 -, representing 24 foreign Federations as well as, of course, Italy. Pila will be the fifth stage of the continental event and curiosity is growing to see the leader of the general classification, the Slovenian Luka Berginc, at work on the 'du Bois' track, winner of the first two stages of the circuit: in Lošinj, Croatia, and in Maribor, on his home track, successes followed by sixth place obtained in the third round, in Semmering, Austria.

As is expected the performance that the 29-year-old from Bolzano will be able to offer, Veronika Widmann, already winner last year on the Aosta Valley track and of the Ixs Downhill Cup 2019 circuit, bronze at the recent European Championships in Maribor and Italian champion, for the second consecutive year, at Sestriere (Turin), last July 24th. South Tyrolean who, in the tricolor test, preceded the Aosta Valley Sophie Riva, a great protagonist, as well as in the Descent, also in the Enduro World Series and fresh from the beautiful victory among the U21 in the American stage of Burke.

The final stage of the Ixs Downhill Series will be presented at a press conference on Wednesday 31 August, at 5.30 pm, at Maison Gargantua, in Gressan (Aosta).

