Ciclismo: Tanti rider a provare il tracciato della tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila

A poche ore dalla chiusura delle iscrizioni – a mezzanotte di oggi – tanti concorrenti sono già nel comprensorio a monte del capoluogo regionale a provare il tracciato, sulla pista ‘du Bois’, in vista della tre giorni di gare della tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila (Valle d’Aosta; Italia), in programma dal 9 all’11 settembre.

Al momento sono 270 gli iscritti, in rappresentanza di trenta Nazioni (Italia, Ungheria, Svizzera, Slovenia, Repubblica Ceca, Croazia, Norvegia, Francia, Belgio, Olanda, Irlanda, Grecia, Germania, Australia, Argentina, Canada, Israele, Austria, SudAfrica, Stati Uniti d’America, Svezia, Bulgaria, Nuova Zelanda, Finlandia, Estonia, Spagna, Danimarca, Gran Bretagna, Romania, Portogallo).

Atleti reduci da due settimane di competizioni ad altissimo livello: i Campionati Mondiali di Les Gets (Francia), a fine agosto, e dalla tappa conclusiva della Coppa del Mondo, lo scorso fine settimana, in Val di Sole (Trento). A Les Gets, a vestire l’iride, l’austriaca Valentina Holl, davanti alla tedesca Nino Hoffmann e alla francese Myriam Nicole; podio che s’inverte sul tracciato trentino: vince Nicole Myriam, a precedere Nina Hoffmann e Valentina Holl. Al maschile, podio dei Mondiali interamente francese, grazie a Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron e Loris Vergier; Vergier che si prende la rivincita, in Val di Sole, primo davanti all’austriaco Andreas Kolb e allo statunitense Dakotah Norton. Per gli azzurri, da segnalare lo storico bronzo ai Mondiali dello Junior Davide Capello (già argento agli Europei di Maribor), con Eleonora Farina e Veronika Widmann, rispettivamente settima e ottava nelle Elite.

Il programma della tappa finale dell’Ixs Downhill Cup di Pila

venerdì 09.09 * conferma piloti 9 - 13

conferma piloti 14- 18

ispezione del percorso a piedi 10 - 12

allenamento ufficiale 12 - 18

sabato 10.09 * ufficio gare dalle 8:30

prove ufficiali 9 - 12

allenamento continuo 12 - 13

top training 13 – 14

domenica 11.09 * ufficio gare 8:30

prove ufficiali 8 - 10

allenamento continuo 10 - 11

top training 11 - 12

pista chiusa dalle 12 alle 12:30

finali dalle 12:30

cerimonia di premiazione

20 minuti conclusa la gara

