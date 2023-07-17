Ciclismo: 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale VDA, trionfa Darren Rafferty

L'irlandese Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) è il vincitore del 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, conclusosi ai piedi del Cervino con la tappa Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia. Il vincitore di giornata, invece, é l'ex maglia gialla Eaux Valdotaines Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ), già vincitore della tappa di Pré de Pascal.

L’Irlandais Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) est le vainqueur du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, qui s’est conclu au pied du Cervin avec l’étape Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia. Le vainqueur de la journée est l'ex maillot jaune Eaux Valdotaines Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ), déjà vainqueur de l’étape de Pré de Pascal.

The Irishman Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) is the winner of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc, which ended at the foot of the Matterhorn with the stage Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia. The winner of the day, however, is the former yellow jersey Eaux Valdotaines Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ), already winner of the stage of Pré de Pascal.