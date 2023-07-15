Grio delle Valle: A Stefano Meris la tappa dedicata a Battista Pieiller

La tappa Verrayes - Fénis, in ricordo di Battista Pieiller, porta la firma dell'italiano Sergio Meris (Team Colpack Ballan CSB) che, con un allungo nel finale, anticipa Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) e Mauro Brenner (Team DSM). L'Irlandese Rafferty, grazie alla sua azione coraggiosa, fa saltare il banco e mette una seria ipoteca sulla conquista del 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta Mont- Blanc. Domani l'atto conclusivo della corsa con la tappa Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia.
Al link seguente troverete la cronaca, le classifiche e le foto della quarta tappa:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/it/percorso-2023/<wbr></wbr>verrayes-fenis-clavalite
FRA
L’étape Verrayes - Fénis, en mémoire de Battista Pieiller, porte la signature de l’Italien Sergio Meris (Team Colpack Ballan CSB) qui, avec un attaque dans le dernier kilomètre, s'impose sur Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) et Mauro Brenner (Team DSM). L’Irlandais Rafferty, grâce à son action courageuse, fait sauter la banque et hypothèque sérieusement la conquête du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. Demain l’acte final de la course avec l’étape Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia.
Au lien suivant vous trouverez la chronique, les classements et les photos de la quatrième étape:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/fr/parcours-2023/<wbr></wbr>verrayes-fenis-clavalite
ENG
The stage Verrayes - Fénis, in memory of Battista Pieiller, bears the signature of the Italian Sergio Meris (Team Colpack Ballan CSB) who, with an attack in the final, anticipates Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Mauro Brenner (Team DSM). The Irishman Rafferty, thanks to his courageous action, upsets the ranking and mortgages seriously the conquest of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. Tomorrow the final act of the race with the stage Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia.
At the following link you will find the story, classifications and photo collection of the fourth stage: