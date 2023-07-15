Grio delle Valle: A Stefano Meris la tappa dedicata a Battista Pieiller

The stage Verrayes - Fénis, in memory of Battista Pieiller, bears the signature of the Italian Sergio Meris (Team Colpack Ballan CSB) who, with an attack in the final, anticipates Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Mauro Brenner (Team DSM). The Irishman Rafferty, thanks to his courageous action, upsets the ranking and mortgages seriously the conquest of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. Tomorrow the final act of the race with the stage Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia.