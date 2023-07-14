Giro della Valle: Martin Tjotta domina a Place Moulin

The green waters of the dam of Place Moulin in Bionaz greet the feat of Martin Tjotta (Bourg Ain), solo winner of the third stage of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. The Norwegian anticipates by a few seconds the comeback Davide De Cassan (Cycling Team Friuli). Third place for Alex Bogna (Alpecin Deceuninck). David Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) defends himself from the attacks of Alexy Faure Prost (Circus King Uz) and Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) remaining in the yellow jersey Eaux Valdotaines. Tomorrow the proof of truth with the stage from Verrayes to Clavalité of Fénis.