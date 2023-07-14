Giro della Valle: Martin Tjotta domina a Place Moulin

Le verdi acque della diga di Place Moulin di Bionaz salutano l'impresa di Martin Tjotta (Bourg Ain), vincitore in solitaria della terza tappa del 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. Il norvegese anticipa di una manciata di secondi il rimontante Davide De Cassan (Cycling Team Friuli). Terza piazza per Alex Bogna (Alpecin Deceuninck). David Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) si difende dagli attacchi di Alexy Faure Prost (Circus Re Uz) e di Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) rimanendo in maglia gialla Eaux Valdotaines. Domani la prova della verità con la tappa da Verrayes a Clavalité di Fénis.
Al link seguente troverete la cronaca, le classifiche e le foto della terza tappa:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/it/percorso-2023/<wbr></wbr>saint-vincent-bionaz-place-<wbr></wbr>moulin
FRA
Les eaux vertes du barrage de Place Moulin de Bionaz saluent l’exploit de Martin Tjotta (Bourg Ain), vainqueur en solitaire de la troisième étape du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. Le Norvégien avance de quelques secondes Davide De Cassan (Cycling Team Friuli). Troisième place pour Alex Bogna (Alpecin Deceuninck). David Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) se défend des attaques d’Alexy Faure Prost (Circus Re Uz) et de Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) en restant en maillot jaune Eaux Valdotaines. Demain on aura l’épreuve de la vérité avec l’étape de Verrayes à Clavalité de Fénis.
Au lien suivant vous trouverez la chronique, les classements et les photos de la troisième étape:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/fr/parcours-2023/<wbr></wbr>saint-vincent-bionaz-place-<wbr></wbr>moulin
ENG
The green waters of the dam of Place Moulin in Bionaz greet the feat of Martin Tjotta (Bourg Ain), solo winner of the third stage of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc. The Norwegian anticipates by a few seconds the comeback Davide De Cassan (Cycling Team Friuli). Third place for Alex Bogna (Alpecin Deceuninck). David Joshua Golliker (Groupama FDJ) defends himself from the attacks of Alexy Faure Prost (Circus King Uz) and Darren Rafferty (Hagens Berman) remaining in the yellow jersey Eaux Valdotaines. Tomorrow the proof of truth with the stage from Verrayes to Clavalité of Fénis.
At the following link you will find the story, classifications and photo collection of the third stage:
https://www.girovalledaosta.<wbr></wbr>it/index.php/en/route-2023/<wbr></wbr>saint-vincent-bionaz-place-<wbr></wbr>moulin