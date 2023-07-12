Partito il Giro della Valle d'Aosta

The first stage of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc speaks Belgian thanks to Dylan Vandenstorme (Circus Re Uz) who, imposing himself in Arvier in a narrow sprint of fugitives, wears the first yellow jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the race. Second position for Witse Meeusen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and third for the Frenchman Brieuc Rolland (Groupama FDJ).