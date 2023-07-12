Partito il Giro della Valle d'Aosta

La prima tappa del 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc parla belga grazie a Dylan Vandenstorme (Circus Re Uz) che, imponendosi ad Arvier in uno sprint ristretto di fuggitivi, veste la prima maglia gialla Eaux Valdotaines della corsa. Seconda posizione per Witse Meeusen (Alpecin Deceuninck) e terza per il francese Brieuc Rolland (Groupama FDJ).
Al link seguente troverete la cronaca, le classifiche e le foto della prima tappa:
FRA
La première étape du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc parle belge grâce à Dylan Vandenstorme (Circus Re Uz) qui, avec la victoire à Arvier dans un sprint serré, remporte le premier maillot jaune Eaux Valdotaines de la course. Deuxième position pour Witse Meeusen (Alpecin Deceuninck) et troisième pour le français Brieuc Rolland (Groupama FDJ).
Au lien suivant vous trouverez la chronique, les classements et les photos de la première étape:
ENG
The first stage of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc speaks Belgian thanks to Dylan Vandenstorme (Circus Re Uz) who, imposing himself in Arvier in a narrow sprint of fugitives, wears the first yellow jersey Eaux Valdotaines of the race. Second position for Witse Meeusen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and third for the Frenchman Brieuc Rolland (Groupama FDJ).
At the following link you will find the story, classifications and photo collection of the first stage: