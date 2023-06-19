Ciclismo: Tutto pronto per il Giro della Valle

Ce seront deux grands champions comme Claudio Chiappucci et Giovan Battista Baronchelli qui découvriront officiellement les détails des étapes et toutes les équipes protagonistes du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc.

En effet, à l’occasion de la présentation qui aura lieu jeudi 22 juin 2023, à 18:00 heures, dans la Salle Maria Ida Viglino du Palazzo Regionale d'Aoste (Place Deffeyes 1), El Diablo et Gibì, dans un idéal fil rouge entre passé et futur, se raconteront et accompagneront la présentation officielle des étapes et des jeunes protagonistes qui iront animer les rues de notre Région du 12 au 16 juillet prochains.

Les montées, classiques et inédites, ne manqueront pas comme d’habitude et elles seront honorées au mieux par les 25 équipes (représentant 12 nations) invitées par la Società Ciclistica Valdostana et sélectionnées parmi les plus renommées formations du panorama cycliste international Under 23.





En pièce jointe la liste complète des équipes et l'invitation officielle à la présentation.









ENG

Two great champions such as Claudio Chiappucci and Giovan Battista Baronchelli will officially unveil the details of the stages and all the teams protagonists of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc.

In fact, on the occasion of the presentation that will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 18:00 pm, at the Sala Maria Ida Viglino of the Palazzo Regionale of Aosta (Piazza Deffeyes 1), El Diablo and Gibì, in an ideal fil rouge between past and future, will be told and accompanied by the official presentation of the stages and the young protagonists who will animate the streets of our Region from 12 to 16 July next.