La macchina organizzativa del Trofeo Mezzalama è a pieno regime in vista del 22 Aprile

Quando manca meno di un mese al via della XXIII edizione del Trofeo Mezzalama, la macchina organizzativa lavora incessantemente per preparare un’edizione incredibile che faccia dimenticare i quattro anni di stop dovuti alla pandemia.

La mitica gara a squadre formate da tre elementi fa parte del prestigioso circuito de La Grande Course. Il Trofeo Mezzalama è prossimo a festeggiare i 90 anni di storia visto che la prima edizione si è svolta nel 1933. La “Maratona dei Ghiacciai” è l’unica gara al mondo a svolgersi sui ghiacciai perenni del Monte Rosa attraversando tre quattromila, la vetta del Castore (4126 m), il Naso dei Lyskamm e la Roccia della scoperta (4177 m).



Le squadre dovranno percorrere i 45 chilometri che da Breuil-Cervinia li porteranno a Gressoney-La-Trinité, per un dislivello totale di sola salita di 3272 metri.

Una delle novità più importanti di questa edizione riguarda il Mezzalama Jeunes. La gara individuale, riservata alle categorie giovanili U16, U18 e U20, si disputerà lo stesso giorno della competizione dei Senior, con partenza in zona Gabiet. L’arrivo sarà proprio sotto lo striscione del Trofeo Mezzalama a Gressoney La Trinité: un’occasione per far provare ai futuri campioni dello scialpinismo l’emozione di tagliare il traguardo come un vero mezzalamista.



«In vista della XXIII edizione del Trofeo Mezzalama - racconta Adriano Favre, direttore tecnico - ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti sul fatto che la macchina organizzativa sta andando avanti a pieno regime. Il percorso ha bisogno ancora di un po’ di neve, ma siamo fiduciosi che per il 22 Aprile il tracciato sia in perfette condizioni. E’ chiaro che due inverni avari di precipitazioni hanno segnato il ghiacciaio, ma in questo ultimo mese le nevicate potrebbero migliorare la situazione».



«In questi giorni - ha continuato Favre - stiamo valutando tutti i curricula e abbiamo già confermato circa 170 team. Siamo soddisfatti di come stanno procedendo le iscrizioni e invito quelli che hanno intenzione di partecipare alla manifestazione ad inviare la domanda prima del 12 aprile, giorno di chiusura delle iscrizioni. Sono veramente convinto che vi confezioneremo una bellissima edizione. Il Trofeo Mezzalama è la gara di sci alpinismo per antonomasia, perché si svolge in un terreno veramente incredibile in alta quota sopra i 4000 metri con creste, ghiacciai perenni e discese vertiginose. Anche quest'anno per coloro che non potranno vivere direttamente il Trofeo Mezzalama ci sarà la possibilità di godere delle immagini in diretta perché andremo a riproporre la diretta streaming».



The Mezzalama Trophy’s organisational machine is working flat out to get everything ready for 22 April. Adriano Favre: «we need a bit more snow along the route. At altitude we've had snow, but also strong wind».



With less than a month to go before the start of the XXIII edition of the Mezzalama Trophy, the organizational machine is working nonstop to prepare an unforgettable race that will help us forget the four-year break caused by the pandemic.

The legendary 3-man team race is part of the prestigious La Grande Course circuit. The Mezzalama Trophy is close to celebrating 90 years of history, since the first edition was held in 1933. The " Marathon of the Glaciers" is the only race in the world to take place on the perennial glaciers of Monte Rosa crossing three four-thousanders: the Castor peak (4126 m), the Naso dei Lyskamm and the Roccia della Scoperta-Rock of Discovery (4177 m).



The teams will have to cover a 45-kilometer route, from Breuil-Cervinia to Gressoney-La-Trinité, with a total elevation gain of 3272 meters.

One of the most important novelties of this edition concerns the Mezzalama Jeunes competition. The individual race, reserved for the U16, U18 and U20 youth categories, will be held on the same day as the Senior competition, starting in the Gabiet area. The finish line will be right under the Mezzalama Trophy banner in Gressoney La Trinité: an opportunity that will let future ski mountaineering champions experience the thrill of crossing the finish line like a true ‘mezzalamista’.

«With regard to the XXIII edition of the Mezzalama Trophy - says technical director Adriano Favre – I’d like to assure everyone that the organizational machine is working flat out. We would like a bit more snow cover along the route, but we’re confident that by April 22nd the entire track will be in perfect condition. It is clear that two winters with little to no snowfall have affected the glacier, but with the snow we’ve had over this last month, the situation may well improve».

«Right now - continued Favre - we are in the process of examining all the curricula and we have already confirmed about 170 teams. We are pleased with how the registrations are going, and I’d like to invite those intending to participate in the event to send in their applications before April 12th, the registration closing date. I am really convinced that we will put on a great competition for you. The Mezzalama Trophy is the ski mountaineering race par excellence, because it takes place over truly incredible terrain at an altitude of over 4000 meters with ridges, perennial glaciers and breathtaking descents. And for all those who can’t be at the Mezzalama Trophy in person, this year we will once again be providing images in live streaming so that they can follow the action in real time».



L’organisation du Trophée Mezzalama bat son plein en vue du 22 avril. Adriano Favre : «Le parcours a encore besoin d'un peu de neige. En altitude il en est tombé, mais l'action du vent a été importante».



À moins d’un mois du lancement de la XXIIIe édition du Trophée Mezzalama, le travail est sans relâche pour préparer une édition incroyable qui fasse oublier les quatre années de mise à l’arrêt imposée par la pandémie.

La mythique course en équipes composée de trois éléments fait partie du prestigieux circuit de La Grande Course. Le Trophée Mezzalama va prochainement célébrer ses 90 ans d’histoire puisque la première édition avait eu lieu en 1933. La « Marathon des Glaciers » est la seule course au monde à se dérouler sur les glaciers éternels du Monte Rosa en traversant trois quatre-mille, la cime du Castore (4 126 m), le Naso dei Lyskamm et la Roccia della scoperta (4 177 m).

Les équipes devront parcourir 45 kilomètres qui depuis Breuil-Cervinia les amèneront à Gressoney-La-Trinité, pour un dénivelé total de 3 272 mètres, uniquement en montée.



L’une des nouveautés phares de cette édition concerne le Mezzalama Jeunes. La course individuelle, réservée aux catégories jeunes U16, U18 et U20, se disputera le même jour que la compétition des Seniors, avec un départ en zone Gabiet. L’arrivée sera précisément sous la banderole du Trophée Mezzalama à Gressoney-La-Trinité : l’occasion de faire ressentir aux futurs champions du ski-alpinisme l’émotion de franchir la ligne d’arrivée tel un véritable compétiteur de la course Mezzalama.



«En vue de la XXIIIe édition du Trophée Mezzalama – explique Adriano Favre, directeur technique – je tiens à rassurer toutes et tous sur le fait que l’organisation continue de battre son plein. Le parcours a encore besoin d’un peu de neige, mais nous sommes confiants que le tracé sera dans des conditions parfaites d’ici au 22 avril. Il est clair que deux hivers pauvres en précipitations ont marqué le glacier, mais les chutes de neige de ce dernier mois pourraient améliorer la situation».

M. Favre poursuit: «Ces jours-ci, nous sommes en train d’évaluer tous les profils et nous avons déjà confirmé 170 équipes. Nous nous réjouissons de la manière dont les inscriptions procèdent et j’invite les personnes qui souhaitent participer à la manifestation à nous faire parvenir leur demande avant le 12 avril, jour de clôture des inscriptions. Je suis absolument convaincu que nous vous préparerons une édition exceptionnelle. Le Trophée Mezzalama est la course de ski-alpinisme par antonomase, car elle se déroule sur un terrain vraiment incroyable en haute altitude au-dessus des 4 000 mètres avec des crêtes, glaciers éternels et descentes vertigineuses. Cette année encore, pour celles et ceux qui ne pourront vivre en personne le Trophée Mezzalama, il y aura la possibilité de profiter des images en direct car nous reproposerons la directe streaming».