Ciclismo: Svelate le sedi di tappa del 59 giro internazionale Valle d'Aosta

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, in occasione della presentazione “Valle d’Aosta Regione Europea dello Sport 2023”, ha svelato quelle che saranno le sedi di tappa del 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d’Aosta - Mont Blanc per Under 23. Cinque tappe, tutte in territorio valdostano, che sposano arrivi inediti e suggestivi con altri ormai divenuti grandi classici della corsa rossonera. L’esordio sarà mercoledì 12 luglio con la tappa Arvier - Arvier, con partenza e arrivo nel paese natale di Maurice Garin, il petit ramoneur vincitore nel 1903 del primo Tour de France. Il giorno successivo, giovedì 13 luglio, sarà la volta della frazione che prenderà il via da Courmayeur e si concluderà, sempre nel comune di Courmayeur, nello spettacolare scenario di Pré de Pascal, al cospetto del maestoso Monte Bianco. Venerdì 14 luglio, invece, si svolgerà la tappa con partenza da Saint Vincent e arrivo in salita a Bionaz, sull' imponente diga di Place Moulin. Arrivo nuovamente in salita anche sabato 15 luglio con la Verrayes - Fénis e traguardo a Clavalité. Conclusione, infine, domenica 16 luglio con la ormai tradizionale tappa Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia a sancire le gerarchie finali della corsa.



"Proprio nell’anno in cui la Valle d’Aosta riveste il prestigioso ruolo di Regione Europea dello Sport, la nostra corsa propone cinque tappe tutte in programma sul territorio valdostano - ha dichiarato il Presidente della Società Ciclistica Valdostana Riccardo Moret. Ciò nonostante, la nostra vocazione internazionale non viene sicuramente a mancare e le sinergie con la Francia, la Svizzera e il vicino Piemonte sono già certe per le prossime edizioni. Ci preme comunque sottolineare come a questo risultato si sia giunti grazie al grande sostegno e all’entusiasmo dei Comuni sedi di tappa e della Regione Valle d’Aosta, a testimonianza della profonda vocazione sportiva e turistica di tutto il nostro territorio".



12 luglio 2023: Arvier - Arvier

13 luglio 2023: Courmayeur - Courmayeur (Pré de Pascal)

14 luglio 2023: Saint Vincent - Bionaz (Place Moulin)

15 luglio 2023: Verrayes - Fénis (Clavalité) Hommage à Battista Pieiller

16 luglio 2023: Valtournenche – Breuil Cervinia

FRA

La Società Ciclistica Valdostana, pendant la présentation "Vallée d’Aoste Région Européenne du Sport 2023", a dévoilé les villes d’étape du 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc pour coureurs Under 23. Cinq étapes, toutes en territoire valdôtain, qui épousent des arrivées inédites et suggestives avec d’autres désormais classiques de la course. Le début sera le mercredi 12 juillet avec l’étape Arvier - Arvier, avec le départ et l'arrivée dans le pays natal de Maurice Garin, le petit ramoneur vainqueur en 1903 du premier Tour de France. Le lendemain, jeudi 13 juillet, la course partira de Courmayeur et se terminera, toujours dans la commune de Courmayeur, dans le cadre spectaculaire du Pré de Pascal, en présence du majestueux Mont-Blanc. Le vendredi 14 juillet, par contre, l’étape aura le départ à Saint Vincent et l'arrivée à Bionaz, sur le barrage de Place Moulin. Arrivée de nouveau en montée le samedi 15 juillet avec la fraction Verrayes - Fénis et arrivée à Clavalité. Conclusion, enfin, dimanche 16 juillet avec l’étape désormais traditionnelle Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia pour sanctionner les hiérarchies finales de la course.







"Dans l’année où la Vallée d’Aoste revêt le prestigieux rôle de Région Européenne du Sport, notre course propose cinq étapes toutes programmées sur le territoire valdôtain - a déclaré le Président de la Società Ciclistica Valdostana Riccardo Moret. Cependant, notre vocation internationale ne fait certainement pas défaut et les synergies avec la France, la Suisse et le Piémont sont déjà certaines pour les prochaines éditions. Nous tenons cependant à souligner que ce résultat a été obtenu grâce au grand soutien et à l’enthousiasme des Communes sièges d’étape et de la Région Vallée d’Aoste, en témoignage de la profonde vocation sportive et touristique de tout notre territoire".







12 juillet 2023: Arvier - Arvier

13 juillet 2023: Courmayeur - Courmayeur (Pré de Pascal)

14 juillet 2023: Saint Vincent - Bionaz (Place Moulin)

15 juillet 2023: Verrayes - Fénis (Clavalité) Hommage à Battista Pieiller

16 juillet 2023: Valtournenche – Breuil Cervinia

ENG

The Società Ciclistica Valdostana, on the occasion of the presentation "Valle d'Aosta Regione Europea dello Sport 2023", has unveiled what will be the venues of the stage of the 59° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc for Under 23 riders. Five stages, all in the territory of the Aosta Valley, which combine unusual and evocative arrivals with others now become great classics of the race. The debut will be Wednesday, July 12 with the stage Arvier - Arvier, with departure and arrival in the birthplace of Maurice Garin, the petit ramoneur winner in 1903 of the first Tour de France. The next day, Thursday, July 13, will be the turn of the village that will start from Courmayeur and will end, always in the town of Courmayeur, in the spectacular scenery of Pré de Pascal, in front of the majestic Mont Blanc. Friday, July 14, instead, will take place the stage starting from Saint Vincent and arriving uphill to Bionaz, on the imposing dam of Place Moulin. Arrival again uphill on Saturday 15 July with the Verrayes - Fénis and finish at Clavalité. Conclusion, finally, Sunday, July 16 with the now traditional stage Valtournenche - Breuil Cervinia to sanction the hierarchies ending.





"Just in the year in which the Aosta Valley plays the prestigious role of the European Region of Sport, our race proposes five stages all scheduled on the territory of the Aosta Valley - said the President of the Società Ciclistica Valdostana Riccardo Moret. Nevertheless, our international vocation is certainly not lacking and the synergies with France, Switzerland and neighbouring Piedmont are already certain for the next editions. However, we would like to underline that this result has been achieved thanks to the great support and enthusiasm of the Municipalities and the Region of Valle d'Aosta, as a testimony to the deep sports and tourism vocation of our entire territory".







12 July 2023: Arvier - Arvier

13 July 2023: Courmayeur - Courmayeur (Pré de Pascal)

14 July 2023: Saint Vincent - Bionaz (Place Moulin)

15 July 2023: Verrayes - Fénis (Clavalité) Hommage à Battista Pieiller

16 July 2023: Valtournenche – Breuil Cervinia

