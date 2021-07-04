Mountain bike: L’oro del norvegese Ekroll chiude i Campionati europei di MountainBike di Pila

La bandiera norvegese è l’ideal sipario che cala sull’edizione 2021 del Campionato europeo giovanile di MountainBike di Pila (Valle d’Aosta). A far da colonna sonora dei titoli di coda è l’inno norvegese in onore di Sivert Ekroll, oro nell’Xco riservato ai 16 anni. Dopo un lungo testa a testa, la medaglia d’argento va allo svizzero Loris Hattenschwiler, che nell’ultimo giro da 3,4 km ha la meglio sul ceco Jan Novotny.

Da segnalare la superba prestazione dello svizzero Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi, partito molto indietro nello schieramento iniziale. Il miglior azzurro è Elian Paccagnella, sesto e, 13a, un brillante Gabriel Borre.



Lancio a ritmo forsennato, con una decina di concorrenti che s’incaricano di dettare l’andatura, trainati dal nazionale norvegese Sivert Ekroll (oro nella Team relay) e l’azzurro Elian Paccagnella; sulle ruote dei due battistrada l’olandese Jelte Jochems (Team Hobij), il nazionale sloveno Zan Pahor e lo svizzero Loris Hattenschwiler (Swiss National Team), con ottimo ottavo Gabriel Borre, a difendere i colori della rappresentativa valdostana. Al transito del primo dei quattro giri, sulla linea d’arrivo è Ekrol (12’02”) che ha un leggero vantaggio, 2”, su Elian Paccagnella, 12” su Hattenschwiler, 31” su Zan Pahor 42” sul ceco Adam Bernat, autore di una seconda metà di tracciato di assoluto rilievo. Recupera due posizioni ed è sesto, a 44”, Gabriel Borre.



Al primo intermedio del secondo giro, con Ekroll che dilata il divario nei confronti dei diretti concorrenti nella corsa all’oro, mentre Hattenschwiler recupera e supera Paccagnella: i due accusano rispettivamente 34” e 35” di ritardo dal battistrada. A 43” transita il ceco Ondrej Novotny, a 47” Pahor e, in grande rimonta, a 52”, il nazionale svizzero Jan Huber; ottavo Gabriel Borre. Incrementa ancora il vantaggio nella seconda metà del tracciato Ekroll, in zona arrivo in 24’41”, vantando 43” di margine su Hattenschwiler, 46” su Paccagnella e Novotny e 1’03” sul rientrante nazionale elvetico Jan Huber.



Subito, all’inizio del terzo giro, Paccagnella e Novotny rientrano su Hattenschwiler, con la testa della corsa che non manifesta segnali di cedimento e mantiene intatto il vantaggio. A metà percorso, al rilevamento cronometrico, alle spalle di Ekroll si fa vedere Novotny, che ha 44” di ritardo dal capoclassifica, e 47” Hattenschwiler; cede Paccagnella, che è quinto, sopravanzato anche da Huber. Sul suono della campana, sale il vantaggio di Ekroll, che si fissa sui 55” sulla coppia Novotny- Hattenschwiler, e la sensazione che i posti sul podio sia definitivamente in congelatore; quarto, a 1’17”, Jan Huber e, in quinta, autore di una terza frazione strepitosa, lo svizzero del Pedale Bulloise, Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi, partito dall’ottava griglia.

The Norwegian flag is the ideal curtain that falls on the 2021 edition of the European Youth Mountain Bike Championship in Pila (Aosta Valley). The soundtrack of the credits is the Norwegian anthem in honor of Sivert Ekroll, gold in the Xco reserved for 16 years. After a long head-to-head, the silver medal goes to Swiss Loris Hattenschwiler, who overcame Czech Jan Novotny on the last lap of 3.4 km. To report the superb performance of the Swiss Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi, who started far behind in the initial grid. The best blue is Elian Paccagnella, sixth and, 13th, a brilliant Gabriel Borre.



Launch at a frenzied pace, with a dozen competitors taking charge of dictating the pace, led by the Norwegian international Sivert Ekroll (gold in the Team relay) and the blue Elian Paccagnella; the Dutch Jelte Jochems (Team Hobij), the Slovenian national Zan Pahor and the Swiss Loris Hattenschwiler (Swiss National Team), with an excellent eighth Gabriel Borre, defending the colors of the Aosta Valley team on the wheels of the two leaders. At the passage of the first of the four laps, on the finish line is Ekrol (12'02 ") who has a slight advantage, 2", over Elian Paccagnella, 12 "over Hattenschwiler, 31" over Zan Pahor 42 "over the Czech Adam Bernat , author of a second half of the track of absolute importance. He recovers two positions and is sixth, at 44 ”, Gabriel Borre.



At the first intermediate of the second lap, with Ekroll widening the gap against the direct competitors in the gold rush, while Hattenschwiler recovers and overtakes Paccagnella: the two accuse respectively 34 "and 35" of delay from the tread. At 43 "passes the Czech Ondrej Novotny, at 47" Pahor and, in great comeback, at 52 ", the Swiss international Jan Huber; eighth Gabriel Borre. He further increases his advantage in the second half of the Ekroll track, in the finish area in 24'41 ", boasting a 43" margin over Hattenschwiler, 46 "over Paccagnella and Novotny and 1'03" over the returning Swiss national Jan Huber.



Immediately, at the start of the third lap, Paccagnella and Novotny return to Hattenschwiler, with the lead showing no signs of slowing down and keeping their lead intact. At the halfway point, at the timekeeping, Novotny shows up behind Ekroll, who is 44 "behind the leader of the classification, and 47" Hattenschwiler; yields Paccagnella, who is fifth, surpassed also by Huber. At the sound of the bell, Ekroll's advantage rises, settling at 55 ”over the Novotny-Hattenschwiler couple, and the feeling that the places on the podium are definitively in the freezer; fourth, at 1’17 ", Jan Huber and, in fifth, author of an amazing third fraction, the Swiss of Pedale Bulloise, Ilian Alexandre Barhoumi, who started from the eighth grid.