Ciclismo: I numeri del Campionato Europeo giovanile Mtb di Pila

Sui sentieri di Pila si sfideranno 524 concorrenti - 182 donne, 342 maschi; 234 U15 (86 donne; 148 maschi) e 290 U17 (96 donne; 194 maschi) -, in rappresentanza di 23 nazioni: Andorra (2 iscritti), Austria (26), Belgio (33), Bielorussa (3), Danimarca (20), Estonia (7), Francia (3), Germania (31), Gran Bretagna (5), Israele (9), Italia (178), Liechtenstein (2), Lussemburgo (1), Norvegia (9), Olanda (13), Polonia (15), Repubblica Ceca (29), Romania (15), Russia (1), Slovacchia (9), Slovenia (22), Spagna (24), Svizzera (67).



Saranno sette le telecamere che riprenderanno e trasmetteranno in diretta streaming sulla pagina ufficiale Facebook - @uecmtbyouthchampionships – le gare della cinque giorni valdostana: semifinali e finali Xce, Team relay e il Cross country, venerdì e sabato. Un valore aggiunto alla manifestazione, curato da IN VD’A, azienda attiva dal 2007 nel settore audio e video. Le immagini saranno una vetrina per la Valle d’Aosta e offriranno l’occasione per scoprire la rete sentieristica di Pila Bikeland, l’offerta di trail per mountainbike e-mtb e downhill, raggiungibili, in condizioni ‘normali’, in telecabina da Aosta, in appena diciotto minuti. Lo streaming sarà reso possibile grazie alla collaborazione con Done Wifi, che si occupa della copertura integrale del segnale WiFi.



Il Campionato europeo giovanili di MountainBike – che andrà in scena anche grazie al fondamentale lavoro di oltre sessanta volontari - non sarà aperto al pubblico, e la zona-gara nella suggestiva conca di Pila sarà accessibile soltanto per gli addetti ai lavori. Giornalisti, fotografi e cameramen devono accreditarsi alla Federazione ciclistica europea, all’indirizzo mail media@uec.ch; il pass, il braccialetto e l’eventuale pettorale potranno essere ritirati al centro stampa della manifestazione, alla Scuola di Sci di Pila (in zona partenza/arrivo).



Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet, la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e con il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.

Per ogni tipo d’informazione è consultabile il sito ufficiale della manifestazione, www.PilaBike.it, il sito della Federazione Europea, www.uec.ch (sezione event, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, e la pagina ufficiale Facebook, @uecmtbyouthchampionships.

The numbers of the European Youth MTB Championship in Pila (Vd’A)

Once the ritual checks have been completed, the registrations for the 2021 edition of the MountainBile European Youth Championship, scheduled in Pila (Valle d'Aosta), from 28 June to 3 July, are official from today, which will assign ten champion jerseys of the old continent for the Under 15 and Under 17 categories.



On the paths of Pila 524 competitors will compete - 182 women, 342 men; 234 U15 (86 women; 148 males) and 290 U17 (96 women; 194 males) -, representing 23 nations: Andorra (2 entries), Austria (26), Belgium (33), Belarusian (3), Denmark ( 20), Estonia (7), France (3), Germany (31), Great Britain (5), Israel (9), Italy (178), Liechtenstein (2), Luxembourg (1), Norway (9), Holland (13), Poland (15), Czech Republic (29), Romania (15), Russia (1), Slovakia (9), Slovenia (22), Spain (24), Switzerland (67).



Seven cameras will record and broadcast live on the official Facebook page - @uecmtbyouthchampionships - the five-day Aosta Valley races: semifinals and finals Xce, Team relay and Cross country, Friday and Saturday. An added value to the event, curated by IN VD’A, a company active since 2007 in the audio and video sector. The images will be a showcase for the Aosta Valley and will offer the opportunity to discover the trail network of Pila Bikeland, the trail offer for mountain bikes, e-mtb and downhill, reachable, in 'normal' conditions, by cable car from Aosta. , in just eighteen minutes. Streaming will be made possible thanks to the collaboration with Done Wifi, which takes care of the full coverage of the WiFi signal.



The MountainBike European Youth Championship - which will also be staged thanks to the fundamental work of over sixty volunteers - will not be open to the public, and the race area in the suggestive Pila basin will be accessible only to professionals. Journalists, photographers and cameramen must be accredited to the European Cycling Federation, at the email address media@uec.ch; the pass, the bracelet and any bib can be collected at the press center of the event, at the Pila Ski School (in the start / finish area).



The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet and the Italian Cycling Federation and the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the Regional Council of the Aosta Valley, the Municipalities of Gressan and Aosta and the Pila spa.



For any type of information, the official website of the event, www.PilaBike.it, the website of the European Federation, www.uec.ch (event section, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, and the Facebook page, can be consulted). @uecmtbyouthchampionships.