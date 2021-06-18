Al Campionato Europeo giovanile Mtb 23 nazioni e 525 atleti a Pila (Vd’A)

Chiuse, mercoledì 16, le iscrizioni al Campionato europeo giovanile di MountainBike, in programma a Pila (Valle d’Aosta), dal 28 giugno al 3 luglio 2021 e, nelle ultime ventiquattr’ore utili, si è avuto un incremento sensibile di concorrenti.

Erano 450 alla vigilia della conferenza stampa di presentazione dell’evento, martedì 15 e, il giorno successivo, sono saliti a 525, che difenderanno i colori di ventitre nazioni: Andorra, Austria, Belgio, Bielorussa, Bulgaria, Estonia, Francia, Germania, Gran Bretagna, Israele, Italia, Liechtenstein, Lussembrugo, Norvegia, Olanda, Polonia, Repubblica Ceca, Romania, San Marino, Slovacchia, Slovenia, Spagna, Svizzera.

Rispetto all’edizione 2019 (quella del 2020 era stata cancellata dalla crisi pandemica) c’è stato un lievissimo decremento: una cinquantina di concorrenti e sei nazioni in meno, defezioni che arrivano dal Nord e dall’Est d’Europa. mancano infatti all’appello la Danimarca (presente nel 2019 con 48 atleti), Finlandia, Svezia (con 47); poi Russia, Lituania, Ucraina, Ungheria, Croazia e l’Irlanda. Le novità dell’edizione 2021 sono il Principato di Andorra, la Bielorussia e la Bulgaria.



Il Campionato Europeo è organizzato dall’Unione Europea del ciclismo in collaborazione con il Pila Bike Planet e la Federazione Italiana Ciclismo e il sostanziale contributo dell'Assessorato dei beni culturali, turismo, sport e commercio della Regione autonoma Valle d'Aosta, del Consiglio regionale della Valle d'Aosta, dei Comuni di Aosta e di Gressan e della Pila spa.



Per ogni tipo d’informazione è consultabile il sito ufficiale della manifestazione, www.PilaBike.it, il sito della Federazione Europea, www.uec.ch (sezione event, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, e la pagina Facebook, @uecmtbyouthchampionships.

Registrations for the European Youth Mountain Bike Championship, scheduled in Pila (Valle d'Aosta), from 28 June to 3 July 2021, closed on Wednesday 16 and, in the last twenty-four hours, there has been a significant increase in competitors.

There were 450 on the eve of the press conference to present the event, Tuesday 15 and, the following day, they rose to 525, who will defend the colors of twenty-three nations: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Israel, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Holland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland.

Compared to the 2019 edition (that of 2020 had been canceled by the pandemic crisis) there has been a very slight decrease: about fifty competitors and six fewer nations, defections arriving from the North and East of Europe. in fact, Denmark (present in 2019 with 48 athletes), Finland, Sweden (with 47) are missing; then Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Hungary, Croatia and Ireland. The novelties of the 2021 edition are the Principality of Andorra, Belarus and Bulgaria.

The European Championship is organized by the European Cycling Union in collaboration with the Pila Bike Planet and the Italian Cycling Federation and the substantial contribution of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Sport and Commerce of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta, of the Regional Council of the Aosta Valley, the Municipalities of Gressan and Aosta and the Pila spa.

For any type of information, the official website of the event, www.PilaBike.it, the website of the European Federation, www.uec.ch (event section, uec-mtb-youth-european-<wbr></wbr>championships, and the Facebook page, can be consulted). @uecmtbyouthchampionships.