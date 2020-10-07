 / FACEBOOK

| 07 ottobre 2020, 08:35

LE PRIME PAGINE DEI QUOTIDIANI SPORTIVI DI OGGI 7 OTTOBRE AL BISTROT DE LA GARE (copia 2)

La rassegna stampa di oggi è offerta dal Bistrot de la Gare di Aosta. Il miglior modo per iniziare la giornata: leggere i giornali e fare colazione al Bistrot de la Gare. Professionalità e competenza nella caffetteria, eccellenza nella ristorazione, cortesia nei servizi. Bistrot de la Gare in piazza Manzetti 3, aperto fino alle ore 21

LE PRIME PAGINE DEI QUOTIDIANI SPORTIVI DI OGGI 7 OTTOBRE AL BISTROT DE LA GARE (copia 2)

21l-equipe 622f288687efd321a662710cd5a1e334

15tuttosport bb229c62a7ec09ea12d26eede9545b49

15corriere-dello-sport e984448b327fac39e7a1eda7911ea0d4

15tuttosport bb229c62a7ec09ea12d26eede9545b49

13la-gazzetta-dello-sport d5a9db8dbe27ec00fed1f1680dcb4f1720200913

11tuttosport 48f982f5e1ce8c4c79a5a863cb07b189

5tuttosport 236ae0407f42189636ac9628e3934574 01

5l-equipe b6183f8b6ef536db9c578e96b3dedaf1 01

3tuttosport 6f9535281bf68e8f415ba4f284f6130c

3mundo-deportivo 3193ad6e130110ec96f034cd3a0e0d22

5mundo-deportivo 6b8429a36be7970e0cc9b15447991274 01

3l-equipe daa1e79f992cb25cdf6a8907cf060332

1mundo-deportivo 4a35f75c2f27248fdf61b9214aa93da1

 

29l-equipe f14991658fa8ada1a5403b707fff2d81

 

27mundo-deportivo 4b184f69329ea64d3007a3d41b171700

 28mundo-deportivo 808e8226956d6a2be86692e6b0828fab

 

10mundo-deportivo 6e294afb600ca70f8b5dd68cdacf413e

9mundo-deportivo 7f323125cce722f80c667230561f9236

 25mundo-deportivo 654cdbcf60b01477107c4aee8fe6cbc0

15mundo-deportivo 11f1ecdb9db26cfa1b7f8dc5ceeb8808

13mundo-deportivo 95c036c0b47e3c4562b2707b0ffaf9ab

red. spr.

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore