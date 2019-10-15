MeteoSport | martedì 15 ottobre 2019 01:15

MeteoSport | 15 ottobre 2019, 00:01

"""G. BELMONTE"""

&quot;&quot;&quot;G. BELMONTE&quot;&quot;&quot;

Le tre sconfitte in altrettante partite del campionato A2 di calcio a 5 hanno generato un brusco abbassamento termico su Gabriele, portiere dell'Aosta 511 finora troppo impreciso tra i pali. Aver affrontato con troppa superficialità le prime sfide ha rinforzato la perturbazione.

Ti potrebbero interessare anche:

In Breve

martedì 15 ottobre
☼☼☼NICOLE PESSE☼☼☼
☼☼☼NICOLE PESSE☼☼☼
(h. 00:02)
domenica 13 ottobre
☼☼SILVANO ZOPPO☼☼
☼☼SILVANO ZOPPO☼☼
(h. 00:02)
‴‴‴FABIO CHIESA‴‴‴
‴‴‴FABIO CHIESA‴‴‴
(h. 00:01)
sabato 12 ottobre
☼☼FABIO CERISE☼☼
☼☼FABIO CERISE☼☼
(h. 00:02)
‴‴‴HENRI AYMONOD‴‴‴
‴‴‴HENRI AYMONOD‴‴‴
(h. 00:01)
venerdì 11 ottobre
☼☼EDITH PIFFARI☼☼
☼☼EDITH PIFFARI☼☼
(h. 00:02)
‴‴‴A. COMENTALE‴‴‴
‴‴‴A. COMENTALE‴‴‴
(h. 00:01)
giovedì 10 ottobre
☼☼VINCENZO BOVE☼☼
☼☼VINCENZO BOVE☼☼
(h. 00:02)
&quot;&quot;DANIELE CALANDRI&quot;&quot;
""DANIELE CALANDRI""
(h. 00:01)
mercoledì 09 ottobre
☼☼☼KAYAK AOSTA☼☼☼
☼☼☼KAYAK AOSTA☼☼☼
(h. 00:02)
Leggi le ultime di: MeteoSport
Prima Pagina|Archivio|Redazione|Invia un Comunicato Stampa|Pubblicità|Scrivi al Direttore