"""G. BELMONTE"""

Le tre sconfitte in altrettante partite del campionato A2 di calcio a 5 hanno generato un brusco abbassamento termico su Gabriele, portiere dell'Aosta 511 finora troppo impreciso tra i pali. Aver affrontato con troppa superficialità le prime sfide ha rinforzato la perturbazione.
In Breve
martedì 15 ottobre
(h. 00:02)
domenica 13 ottobre
(h. 00:02)
(h. 00:01)
sabato 12 ottobre
(h. 00:02)
(h. 00:01)
venerdì 11 ottobre
(h. 00:02)
(h. 00:01)
giovedì 10 ottobre
(h. 00:02)
(h. 00:01)
mercoledì 09 ottobre
(h. 00:02)