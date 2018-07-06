Giro della Valle d'Aosta: Da mercoledì si corre sulle strade francesi valdostane e piemontesi

Parte mercoledì 11 luglio il Giro ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta. Teatro sarà la maestosa catena del Bianco . Cinque le tappe del 55° Giro Ciclistico Cinque tappe, a cavallo tra Francia, Piemonte e Valle d’Aosta, 25 squadre al via e tredici nazioni rappresentate per una corsa a tappe che, come tradizione, spicca per la sua valenza tecnica ed agonistica.

Tutta la Guida Ufficiale del 55° Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta - Mont Blanc

Si inizierà mercoledì 11 luglio a Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc con un cronoprologo individuale in salita con il traguardo posto a Saint-Nicolas de Veroce. Giovedì 12, invece, si rientra in Valle d’Aosta con la tappa che, prendendo il via da Rhêmes Saint-Georges, si concluderà a Rhêmes Notre Dame dopo aver scalato i GPM di Entrèves, del Colle San Carlo e di Les Combes di Introd. Venerdì 13 si sconfina in Piemonte con la Tavagnasco - Quassolo, frazione movimentata e non priva di insidie.

Sabato 14, poi, la “tappa chiave” da Antagnod a Champoluc con due volte il Col de Joux (affrontato da entrambi i versanti), il Col d’Arlaz e il Col Tzecore. Gran finale, quindi, domenica 15 con la Valtourneche - Cervinia che proporrà nel finale il Col Saint-Pantaléon e l’ascesa ai 2000 metri del Breuil. Le maglie che contraddistingueranno i leader in corsa, per questa edizione saranno quattro: la maglia gialla del leader della Classifica Generale sponsorizzata da Eaux Valdôtaines, quella a pois dei Gran Premi della Montagna targata CVA Trading, quella rossa degli Sprint Catch sponsorizzata dal Département Haute Savoie e la maglia bianca riservata alla Classifica a Punti di Skyway Monte Bianco.

“Speriamo di aver disegnato un Giro della Valle d’Aosta all’altezza delle aspettative - ha dichiarato Riccardo Moret presidente della Società Ciclistica Valdostana. Il lavoro svolto è stato grande e solo grazie all’impegno di tutti i volontari e al sostegno degli sponsor istituzionali e privati ci possiamo permettere una manifestazione internazionale di questa caratura. L’auspicio è quello di vedere ripagati gli sforzi profusi con una presenza massiccia di tifosi lungo le strade della corsa”.

Soddisfazione e fiducia anche da parte dell’Assessore al Turismo e Sport della Regione Valle d’Aosta, Aurelio Marguerettaz: ”L’organizzazione di questa corsa ha dimostrato nel corso degli anni una crescente professionalità e l’auspicio è quello che il Giro della Valle d’Aosta continui ad essere considerato dai corridori come la palestra migliore per diventare grandi. Le due ruote, nelle loro varie accezioni, saranno il futuro turistico della nostra Valle e il Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta è uno dei nostri migliori biglietti da visita”.

Le tappe nel dettaglio: http://www.girovalledaosta.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=119&Itemid=1075&lang=it

En face à la majestueuse chaîne du Mont Blanc et dans le contexte exclusif de la salle conférences du Pavillon du Mont-Fréty du Skyway Mont Blanc, la Società Ciclistica Valdostana a officiellement présenté le 55° Giro Ciclistico Internationazionale della Valle d'Aosta. Cinq étapes, entre France, Piémont et Vallée d'Aoste, 25 équipes participantes et treize nations représentées pour une course qui, comme tradition, s’impose pour sa valence technique et sportive.

Gilberto Simoni, vainqueur de deux éditions du Giro d’Italia (2001 et 2003) et triomphateur sur les rues de la Vallée d'Aoste en 1992 avec l'équipe Prodet, a été le parrain d'exception. "Ces rues m'ont toujours porté chance - il a déclaré "Gibo" - et quand j’étais jeune je ne voyais pas l'heure de venir courir le Tour de la Vallée d'Aoste: pour un grimpeur comme moi c’était le terrain idéal pour m'exprimer au mieux. Celle-ci est une course dure, à ne pas sous-évaluer, et qui gagne ici s’adresse rapidement vers le monde du cyclisme professionnel."

Les étapes en calendrier sont cinq: le début mercredi 11 juillet à Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc avec un contre-la-montre individuel en montée avec la ligne d'arrivée à Saint-Nicolas de Veroce. Jeudi 12 on reviendra en Vallée d'Aoste avec l'étape qui, en prenant le départ de Rhêmes Saint-Georges, se terminera à Rhêmes Notre Dames après avoir franchi les GPM d'Entrèves, du Col San Carlo et de Les Combes d'Introd. Vendredi 13 on ira en Piémont avec la Tavagnasco - Quassolo, fraction animée et non banale. Samedi 14 l’ "étape clé" de Antagnod à Champoluc avec deux fois la montée du Col de Joux (affrontée par les deux les versant), le Col d'Arlaz et le Col Tzecore. Grand final, dimanche 15 avec la Valtourneche - Cervinia qui proposera dans la phase finale le Col Saint-Pantaléon et la montée aux 2000 mètres du Breuil. Les maillots des leaders en course, pour cette édition, seront quatre: le maillot jaune du leader du Classement Général sponsorisé par Eaux Valdôtaines, le maillot à pois des Grands Prix de la Montagne sponsorisé par CVA Trading, celui rouge des Sprints Catch sponsorisé par le Département Haute Savoie et enfin le maillot blanc réservé au Classement par Points sponsorisé par Skyway Mont Blanc.

"Nous espérons d'avoir dessiné un Tour de la Vallée d'Aoste à la hauteur des attentes - il a déclaré Riccardo Moret président de la Società Ciclistica Valdostana. Le travail mené a été important et seulement grâce à l'engagement de tous les volontaires et au soutien des sponsors institutionnels et privés nous pouvons nous permettre une manifestation internationale de ce niveau. Le souhait est celui de voir une présence massive de supporteurs le long des rues de la course".

Satisfaction et confiance aussi de la part de l'assesseur au Tourisme et Sport de la Région Vallée d'Aoste, Aurelio Marguerettaz: "L'organisation de cette course a montré au fil des années une compétence croissante. Le souhait est celui de voir les coureurs continuer à considérer le Giro della Valle comme le meilleur terrain pour devenir des champions. Le vélo, dans ses acceptions différentes, sera l'avenir touristique de notre Vallée et le Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta représente une de nos meilleures cartes de visite".

Les étapes dans le détail: http://www.girovalledaosta.it/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=119&Itemid=1075&lang=it

With the majestic Mont Blanc as a backdrop and in the exclusive setting of the Pavillon du Mont-Fréty conference room of the Skyway Monte Bianco, the Società Ciclistica Valdostana has officially presented the 55th Giro Ciclistico Internazionale della Valle d'Aosta. Five stages, across the border of France, Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, 25 teams at the start and thirteen nations represented for a stage race that, as tradition, stands out for its technical and competitive values.

Gilberto Simoni, winner of two editions of the Giro d'Italia (2001 and 2003) and winner on Valle d'Aosta roads in 1992 wearing the Prodet jersey, was the godfather. «These roads have always brought me luck – declared “Gibo” – and as a young man I could not wait to take part into the Giro Valle d'Aosta: for a climber like me there was the ideal terrain to express myself at my best.

This is a hard race, it’s important not to underestimate it, and those who stand out here take an important first step towards the world of professional cycling». Five stages have been scheduled: everything will start on Wednesday July 11th at Saint-Gervais-Mont-Blanc with an individual time trial that finishes in Saint-Nicolas de Veroce.

On Thursday 12th the caravan will return to Valle d'Aosta beginning the stage from Rhêmes Saint-Georges. It will end in Rhêmes Notre Dame after climbing the cols of Entrèves, Colle San Carlo and Les Combes di Introd. Friday the 13th the event will move to Piedmont for the Tavagnasco – Quassolo, an up and down stage with its pitfalls. Saturday 14th, the queen stage from Antagnod to Champoluc with twice the Col de Joux (faced by both sides), Col d'Arlaz and Col Tzecore. Grand finale, then, Sunday 15th with Valtourneche - Cervinia with, in the final part of the stage, the Col Saint-Pantaléon and the ascent to 2,000 metres of the Breuil.

The jerseys that will distinguish the leaders in the race, for this edition, will be four: the yellow jersey of the leader of the general classification sponsored by Eaux Valdôtaines, the polka dot of the King of the Mountains sponsored by CVA Trading, the red Sprint Catch sponsored by the Département Haute Savoie and the white jersey representing the points ranking supported by Skyway Monte Bianco.

«We hope to have designed a Giro della Valle d'Aosta up to expectations – said Riccardo Moret president of Società Ciclistica Valdostana. – The work done was great and only thanks to the commitment of all the volunteers and the support of the institutional and private sponsors we can make this international event of such this caliber a reality. The hope is to see repaid the efforts made with a massive presence of supporters along the roads of the race».

Satisfaction and trust also from the Regional Councilor for Tourism and Sport of Valle d'Aosta, Aurelio Marguerettaz: «The organization of this race has shown over the years a growing professionalism and the hope is that the Giro della Valle d'Aosta continues to be considered by riders as the best way to become great. Two wheels, in their various meanings, will be the future of tourism for our Valley and Giro della Valle d’Aosta is one of our best business card».